Breaking: Ex-Nigeria Football Federation is Dead as Details Emerge

Former Nigeria Football Association president Ibrahim Galadima died in Kano at the age of 74

Former NFF General Secretary Sani Toro confirmed his passing while the football federation and its president Ibrahim Gusau paid tributes describing him as a respected administrator and mentor

The Nigerian football community mourned his death alongside other recent losses in the sport, with funeral arrangements expected to follow Islamic rites

Nigeria’s football community has been plunged into mourning following the death of former Nigeria Football Association (now Nigeria Football Federation) president, Ibrahim Galadima.

He passed away on Saturday, April 18, in Kano at the age of 74.

Ex-Nigeria Football Federation is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

His death was first announced by former NFF General Secretary, Sani Toro, who confirmed the sad development in a brief message.

“I regret to announce the death of our respected Alh Ibrahim Galadima, former NFA Chairman, today in Kano. May Allah reward him with Aljanna Firdausi,” Mr Toro wrote.

NFF pays tribute to respected administrator

The Nigeria Football Federation has described Galadima as one of the country’s most distinguished sports administrators, highlighting his decades-long contribution to the growth of football in Nigeria.

In its tribute, the federation noted his leadership role during a critical phase in Nigerian football history and his commitment to institutional development within the sport.

Gusau mourns mentor and father figure

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau expressed deep grief over the loss, describing the late administrator as a guiding figure to many in the sporting sector.

“This is another one that hit us hard. Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima was a mentor to so many of us who are in various leadership positions in Nigeria sports today. He was the epitome of high dignity, diligence and integrity.

“We will miss his fatherly advice and words of wisdom dearly. Our prayer is that the Almighty Allah will grant him eternal rest and grant the family he has left behind and the Nigeria football family the fortitude to bear the big loss,” Mr Gusau said.

Long years of service in Nigerian sports administration

Born on 14 June 1951 in Kano, Galadima dedicated much of his life to public service and sports administration.

He chaired the Kano State Football Association between 1977 and 1979 before serving as Executive Chairman of the Kano State Sports Council from 1981 to 1983. In 1984, he was appointed to the caretaker committee of the National Sports Commission.

He later rose to become Commissioner for Social Welfare, Youth and Sports, and subsequently Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport in Kano State, while continuing to play influential roles in national sports governance.

Tenure as NFA president

Galadima served as president of the then Nigeria Football Association between 2002 and 2006, a period marked by administrative reforms and Nigeria’s sustained participation on the continental and global football stage.

Ex-Nigeria Football Federation is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Prior to that, he held several key positions, including First Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and membership of the Presidential Monitoring Committee on stadia development ahead of the FIFA World Youth Championship hosted by Nigeria in 1999.

Football community mourns further losses

His death adds to a series of recent losses within Nigerian football in 2026, a period that has seen the passing of several notable figures, including Henry Nwosu, Adegboye Onigbinde, and former Nigeria Referees President Sani Zubairu.

Family sources are expected to announce funeral arrangements in accordance with Islamic rites in the coming days, as tributes continue to pour in from across Nigeria’s sporting community.

Kano lawmaker dies

Legit.ng previously reported that Hassan Danjuma, the member representing Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has died.

The first-term legislator, elected in 2023, was initially voted into office under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) before later defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng