Engr. Mohammed Ahovi Yusuf has declared candidacy for Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency in the 2027 elections

Ahovi promised quality representation and development projects to benefit the constituency and empower local youth

The former commissioner of works in Kogi state unveiled a manifesto, prioritising infrastructure and clean water access for residents

Kogi state - A former commissioner for works in Kogi state, Engr. Mohammed Ahovi Yusuf has declared his intention to contest for the Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 election into the House of Representatives.

Ahovi Yusuf made this known during his formal declaration and unveiling of his manifesto held on Saturday, April 18, at LGEA Osisi Primary School Field in Kogi state.

Engr. Mohammed Ahovi Yusuf unveils plans for Kogi 2027, pledges youth empowerment and infrastructure boost. Photo credit: Mohammed Ahovi Yusuf

Source: UGC

Kogi 2027: Ahovi Yusuf addresses APC members

Addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters at the event, Ahovi Yusuf said he would work closely with relevant stakeholders to deliver quality representation and attract development projects to Adavi/Okehi federal constituency.

He said his decision to seek election to the House of Representatives aimed at taking development closer to the people and consolidating the development efforts of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo in the state, especially within Adavi/Okehi federal constituency.

“I envision a constituency where the people have a stronger voice, where youths are empowered, women are supported, and communities enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

The former commissioner added that he would offer “not just promises but experience, commitment and a proven dedication to public service.”

Ahovi Yusuf pledged to prioritise road infrastructure, youth empowerment, education and economic opportunities if elected, stressing that his vision is to serve as a bridge between the people and the government while promoting the ideals of the APC with integrity.

Kogi 2027: Ahovi Yusuf speaks on plans for youths

The APC aspirant also unveiled what he described as a people-focused manifesto centred on youth development, transparency and basic infrastructure.

“Our youths are the backbone of our communities, they are our future, and we will not just train our youths; we will empower them to stand on their own,” he said, outlining plans for vocational training, ICT skills, and startup support for young people.

He also emphasised the need for improved access to clean water, describing the proposed revitalisation of the Osara Dam as a personal priority.

“Provision of potable and clean water is not a privilege; it is the people’s right,” he stated.

On governance, Ahovi Yusuf promised open and accountable leadership.

“This is your mandate, your voice will always be heard,” he assured constituents, pledging regular engagement and transparency in constituency projects.

He expressed confidence that his years of service in government had prepared him for effective representation of the constituency in the National Assembly.

Legit.ng gathers that Ahovi Yusuf previously served as senior special assistant on solid minerals in the immediate past administration before he was appointed commissioner for works in the current administration, from whom he resigned from the cabinet in March to pursue his political ambition.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that stakeholders of Adavi/Okehi federal constituency endorsed and assured their support for the aspirant in the 2027 general election.

Danladi gets backing for Kogi East senatorial seat

In a related development, a political advocacy body in Kogi state has thrown its weight behind Okutepa Usman Danladi as its preferred candidate for the Kogi East senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was made public in Abuja by the Kogi East Political and Good Governance Group (KEPGGG), which said its decision followed extensive consultations across the district and an assessment of prevailing political realities.

The group said its position was informed by concerns surrounding representation within the three federal constituencies that make up Kogi East.

Source: Legit.ng