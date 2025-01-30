Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The minister of works, Engineer David Umahi said the people of the south-east region should be grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi said President Tinubu has been dedicated to equitable infrastructure development in the south-east region.

Dave Umahi urges South Easterners to acknowledge Tinubu’s efforts in addressing equitable infrastructure development. Photo credit: @realdaveumahi

As reported by Vanguard, Umahi stated this while hosting a delegation from the Enugu and Anambra State caucus of the 10th National Assembly at his Abuja office.

The former Ebonyi state governor said no other Nigerian leader has demonstrated such commitment to the Southeast region.

“We want National Assembly members and South-East stakeholders to commend the President because this is beyond politics. No other leader has demonstrated such commitment to the region,”

The federal lawmakers visited Umahi to seek federal intervention for the completion of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The federal road is being handled by RCC Ltd and funded by MTN Nigeria under the Tax Credit Scheme.

Umahi said Tinubu is committed to ensuring the South-East and every other region is not left behind in infrastructure development.

The minister said President Tinubu is committed to rewriting the story of this country despite inheriting 2,064 projects worth N13 trillion, now valued at over N20 trillion due to the floating of the Naira and subsidy removal.

Umahi assured stakeholders and South Easterners of ongoing efforts to complete the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway project.

He urged Igbos to acknowledge President Tinubu’s efforts in addressing the marginalization of the Southeast and prioritizing road interventions in the region.

The minister also highlighted Tinubu’s role in resolving farmer-herder clashes in the South-East and addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit despite economic challenges.

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu pledged to complete the Eastern Rail line, which will connect Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, during his administration.

Additionally, the president promised to support the development of the Anambra Basin, an energy reserve estimated to hold up to 1 billion barrels of oil and 30 billion cubic feet of gas.

The promises were made during the president's official visit to Enugu state, where he also inaugurated several projects executed by the state government.

