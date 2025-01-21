President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with a delegation of Ogoni leaders at the State House, Abuja

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, January 21, had in attendance minister Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara, as well as traditional rulers, clerics, and political leaders from the Ogoni region

At the meeting, President Tinubu pledged peace, justice, and development in Ogoniland

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu assured Ogoni leaders on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, that his administration would prioritise peace, justice, and sustainable development in the area.

A statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, obtained by Legit.ng, said at a meeting at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu "passionately" called for unity and reconciliation. The Nigerian leader was said to have urged the Ogoni people to set aside historical grievances and work together to achieve peace, development, and a clean environment.

Tinubu said:

"We cannot in any way rewrite history, but we can correct some anomalies of the past going forward. We cannot heal the wounds if we continue to be angry."

Ogoniland: Tinubu gives major directives

President Tinubu directed Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), to coordinate the negotiations as he called for inclusive consultation and mutual understanding.

Furthermore, the President applauded the delegation for embracing dialogue and emphasised the need for collaboration, trust, and inclusiveness to resolve lingering issues in the region.

Tinubu said:

"We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland."

He asked ministers, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, and the Rivers state government to cooperate with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to achieve this mandate.

The president said:

"It is a great honour for me to have this meeting, which is an opportunity to dialogue with the people of Ogoniland.

"It has been many years since your children and myself partnered to resist military dictatorship in this country. No one dreamt I would be in this chair as President, but we thank God.

"Many of your sons present here were my friends and co-travellers in the streets of Nigeria, Europe, and America. I know what to do in memory of our beloved ones so that their sacrifices will not be in vain."

Ogoniland: Rivers governor grateful

The statement by Onanuga said Governor Fubara thanked President Tinubu for "his support of the Ogoni people and for welcoming an all-inclusive representation of the people to the Presidential Villa".

He said the meeting was a follow-up to an assignment the President gave him through Ribadau.

Emphasising the importance of resuming oil operations in Ogoniland amid disturbing oil spills, the governor pledged the delegation's commitment to adhering to Tinubu's instructions and providing the necessary support to achieve the government's objectives.

He said:

"What we are doing here today is to concretise the love and respect we have for the President for being behind this meeting and for him to tell us to go back and continue the consultations with a timeline so that the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland will commence."

Ribadu impressed with Ogoni people

On his part, NSA Ribadu commended the Ogoni people for embracing dialogue as a path to meaningful progress and enduring solutions.

Ribadu said:

"Guided by Mr. President's vision that every voice is heard and every interest is considered, my office, the DSS, the government of Rivers state and the minister of FCT embarked on a diligent and consultative process to assemble this delegation."

He noted that the over 50-member delegation that met with the President reflected the rich diversity of Ogoni society, representing various constituencies, interests, and viewpoints.

He said:

"The presence of this delegation is a testament to the Ogoni people's readiness to engage constructively in the pursuit of peace, justice, and sustainable development."

Tinubu urged to create Ogoni state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People in the United States of America (MOSOP-USA) asked President Tinubu to influence the creation of a state for Ogoni.

MOSOP-USA lamented that “Ogoni is in deep trouble”.

