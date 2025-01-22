President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Kayode Opeifa, a two-time commissioner for transportation in Lagos, as the MD of the NRC

Opeifa's appointment was said to be widely welcomed and stakeholders have described him as a seasoned transportation expert

The former commissioner previously served as the Transport Secretary for the FCT and implemented progressive policies that promoted mobility in Nigeria's capital

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly appointed Kayode Opeifa, a former commissioner for transportation in Lagos, as the managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

The United Kingdom chapter of Tinubu's Renewed Hope group announced Opeifa's appointment in a tweet on Wednesday, January 22. The tweet said the appointment is widely commended and described the appointee as a seasoned transportation expert.

President Tinubu appoints Opeifa as MD of NRC Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @DrOpeifaKayode

Source: Twitter

Who is Kayode Opeifa?

Opeifa as a commissioner for transportation in Lagos, was said to have introduced policies that significantly improved the management of public transportation and traffic in the state. The group maintained that Opeifa's contribution to the state transport system helped ease traffic congestion and laid a strong foundation for rapid urban development.

The new MD previously served as the Transport Secretary for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and implemented progressive policies that promoted mobility in Nigeria's capital.

According to the tweet, Opeifa is responsible for modernising the Nigerian railway network, which is crucial to the country's economic growth. The new NRC boss was said to be vast in infrastructural development and transportation planning.

Expectations from Kayode Opeifa

His appointment has raised expectations among stakeholders who expressed optimism in his ability to drive meaningful reform in the railway sector.

The tweet reads in part:

"His appointment has drawn widespread commendation, with many citing his deep understanding of Nigeria’s transportation challenges and his ability to implement sustainable solutions. Under his leadership, enhancing railway connectivity and efficiency could significantly boost trade, commerce, and overall national development.

"This appointment highlights the Tinubu administration’s commitment to selecting skilled professionals to execute its Renewed Hope agenda. As Nigeria aims for a more efficient and accessible railway system, expectations are high that Dr Opeifa will bring lasting and meaningful progress."

See the statement statement here:

When did Opeifa serve as commissioner?

Opeifa was a two-time commissioner for transportation under Governor Babajide Fashola's administration and was subsequently appointed by immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari to fight the perennial, intractable, notorious Apapa gridlock in Lagos.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the chairman of the Presidential Task Team (PTT) to free the Apapa gridlock, appointed Opeifa as his Vice Chairman.

Expert explains why Nigerians can't afford clean energy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's campaign for clean energy has been confronted with poverty, poor infrastructure, high cost of living and other factors.

However, an expert, Rasheedat Bamgbola, who spoke with Legit.ng, posited that Nigeria can still achieve clean energy if the government and people approach it with the right mindset and commitment.

While she called for government intervention for entrepreneurs on clean energy, she also suggested flexible payment options for low-income households.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng