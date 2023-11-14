FCT minister and chieftain of the PDP has maintained that he is also one of the foot soldiers of President Tinubu

Wike made this known to the UAE ambassador Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Al-Shamsi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his Abuja office on Monday, November 13

According to Wike, as Tinubu's right-hand man, he is more interested in ensuring that the renewed hop agenda is actualised and fulfilled

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike has made a strong statement regarding his efforts to boost Abuja’s tourism potential under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Wike says he is interested in making sure Tinubu's renewed hope agenda works for Nigeria as he partnered with UAE. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike says he is in support of Tinubu's renewed hope agenda

The FCT minister disclosed that he is one of the foot soldiers of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, desirous to see that the renewed hope agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is fulfilled.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He made this assertion on Monday, Novemebr 13, when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Al-Shamsi, who paid him a courtesy visit, PremiumTimes reported.

Wike said he would improve the tourism potential of the FCT in partnership with the UAE since it is now the tourist destination of the world, Vanguard report added.

The former governor of River state however urged Nigerians to support Tinubu's administration, noting the president's decision and actions are for the greater good of all.

He stated thus:

“I know the President, for him governance is business. For him, whatever that is going to make Nigeria great is what he stands for and so we are here as his foot soldiers to complement his efforts to see that the Renewed Hope agenda is fulfilled.”

Prophet Elijah predicts FCT minister Wike’s sack

In another development, Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, predicted the removal of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Prophet Elijah said this on Tuesday, November 7, while giving a prophecy via Possibility TV.

The cleric said some political figures will "rise against" Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state.

He asked the minister to "pray" concerning the 'divine message' he (Elijah) received.

Wike under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ijaw National Congress (INC) cautioned Wike for insinuating he owns a “political structure” in Rivers state.

INC stated that political structures should not and cannot be anyone’s personal property, adding that political architecture is transient — just like power.

Source: Legit.ng