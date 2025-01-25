Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on Nigeria’s pressing issues rather than being preoccupied with US President Donald Trump’s actions

Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie, a former Director of Trade, Investment, and Policy at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on Nigeria's pressing domestic issues instead of being overly preoccupied with US President Donald Trump's actions.

Akinkuolie made this statement during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Friday, January 24.

"President Tinubu has enough problems at home than to be worried and obsessed with what Trump is doing.

"The country is facing challenges in nearly every sector—economy, security, education, and healthcare. These should be his primary focus," Akinkuolie said.

Akinkuolie urged Tinubu to focus on Nigeria’s pressing issues, including economic reforms, national security, and infrastructure improvement.

"The world is watching, but Nigerians are waiting. Leadership means putting the country first, not getting entangled in global debates that do not directly benefit the nation," he said.

However, the comments follow President Donald Trump's recent executive orders on immigration, including the threatened deportation of undocumented immigrants.

While Akinkuolie acknowledged that some Nigerians may be affected, he highlighted a potential upside.

"If this leads to fewer Nigerians leaving the country, it could help curb the brain drain in critical sectors like medicine, engineering, and academia," he noted.

Trump’s stance on immigration, encapsulated by the slogan "America for Americans," has reignited debates about the definition of immigration in the United States. Akinkuolie pointed out the irony of such rhetoric, saying:

"America is a land of immigrants," he said. "The white Americans came as immigrants, the blacks were brought as slaves, and the indigenous tribes—the Sioux, Cherokee, Navajo, and others—are the true natives of the land. This raises questions about who truly has the right to call themselves American."

Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday, January 20. He succeeds Joe Biden four years after an electoral defeat interrupted his second term.

This time, Trump’s inauguration was marked by the presence of influential figures, including the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Google’s Sundar Pichai, who were seated alongside Trump’s family and cabinet members at the Capitol.

Similarly, a prominent political scientist, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, advised Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to avoid confrontation with the newly inaugurated 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“If I were President Tinubu, I would try to steer clear of antagonising him because there is nothing a bully likes better than taking on people who are not strong enough to resist him,” Akinyemi said.

