President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come under fire for renaming multiple public institutions after himself within a year of his presidency

Among others, Tinubu recently commissioned a multibillion-dollar army barracks in Asokoro, Abuja, aimed at providing housing for military personnel

Onígbindé, co-founder Budgit, emphasized the need for leadership that prioritizes national unity and competence over personal glorification and identity politics

In less than a year of his presidency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has faced criticism over the renaming of multiple public institutions after himself, sparking debates about sycophancy and governance ethics in Nigeria.

Recall that Tinubu inaugurated a multibillion-dollar army barracks in Asokoro, Abuja. Initiated in 2023, the project is a government-funded intervention aimed at providing additional housing for military personnel.

Nigerians probe renaming of major public institutions after Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Approximately two months before inaugurating the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) unveiled its new technology centre in Abuja.

The facility is designed to streamline operations, including passport production, border surveillance, and the collection of human data across the nation's airports.

Also, in a letter dated January 9 to Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, Nigeria's Education Minister, Tunji Alausa, announced that the president had approved the establishment of a polytechnic in Abuja.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, January 26, Olúṣeun Onígbindé, Co-Founder of BudgIT, expressed deep concerns about what he described as “an abuse of norms.”

Onígbindé criticized the trend as a symptom of a growing sycophantic culture in Nigeria.

“The President should put a stop to this as he’s signaling a culture that’s highly unacceptable,” he stated emphatically.

He argued that such actions undermine the principles of ethical leadership, which prioritize national unity and institutional integrity over personal glorification.

CSO calls for visionary leadership

Reflecting on Nigeria’s leadership challenges, Onígbindé called for a transformative shift in governance.

“When Nigerians are ready, there will be no ambiguity about the kind of ethical, visionary, and energetic leadership that they earnestly need,” he remarked.

He also emphasized the need for leadership that transcends identity politics.

“It will trample on manifestations of identity such as religion and tribe,” he added, advocating for a future driven by competence and inclusivity.

Acknowledging the gap between expectations and reality, Onígbindé expressed his hopes for progress.

“Till then, I will continue to oscillate between reality and idealism. I hope for what's possible and take what progress I can find in the moment,” he concluded.

Tinubu renames University of Abuja after Gowon

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has renamed the University of Abuja, Yakubu Gowon University.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed the decision to State House Correspondents on Monday, December 16, following a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

The renaming is in honour of Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday. Idris stated that the proposal would be forwarded to the National Assembly for formal approval.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng