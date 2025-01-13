Lagos State House of Assembly speaker Mudashiru Obasa was removed unanimously by members of the house

The motion for Obasa's impeachment was moved by Obafemi Saheed, the lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 2

Obasa was impeached in absentia as he was in the United States, and his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was elected the speaker of the House

Mudashiru Obasa, the Lagos state House of Assembly speaker, was unanimously impeached by his fellow lawmakers on Monday, January 13.

In a trending video, Obafemi Saheed, the lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 2, moved the motion to remove the speaker, citing relevant sections of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

Where was Obasa when he was impeached

Legit.ng learned that the former speaker was in the United States when he was impeached. Obasa was then replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda. Maranda represented Apapa Constituency 1 and had previously served as the house's Chief Whip.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected Mojeed Fatai as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Some of the allegations against the impeached Obasa are highhandedness, gross misconduct, lack of commitment to the legislation business, poor leadership, intimidation and suppression of legislative staff and lack of regard for fellow lawmakers.

Among the allegations against the former speaker are financial misappropriation, financial impropriety, gross abuse of office and privileges, lack of transparency, and authoritarianism.

Obasa fights executive

Obasa was also accused of always being at loggerheads with the executive, that is, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government. He was said to always be absent from most state functions.

Reports also suggested that his ambition to run for the state's governorship seat in the 2027 general election pitted him against some members eyeing the same seat.

The embattled lawmaker was said to have ridiculed the deputy governor's office when he summoned Obafemi Hamzat to report to his seat without any show of respect. The deputy governor is one of those in the governorship race. Obasa made the summons during Governor Sanwo-Olu's budget presentation.

How Obasa bragged about being governor

At the 2025 budget presentation, the former speaker disrespectfully said those who have ruled Lagos State in the past were not better than him, a statement which many considered an insult to past state leaders and an overbearing attitude to powers that be in the state.

The motion for his impeachment was seconded by Hon. Aro Moshood Abiodun, representing Ikorodu 2. It was immediately subjected to a voice vote three times by Hon. Meranda, who presided over the proceedings. All the lawmakers shouted "yes" to support the motion, and none said to counter the motion.

