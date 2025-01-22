An APC chieftain in Apapa Ward 1, Hon. Bamidele Lateef Atoyebi, has called on party members to support Hon. Mojisola Meranda, the newly inaugurated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

Hon. Bamidele Lateef Atoyebi, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Apapa Ward 1, has called on party members to rally behind Hon. Mojisola Meranda, the newly inaugurated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaking in Lagos, Atoyebi emphasised the importance of unity within the party to ensure the Speaker’s success.

He said

“I am calling on all members of our great party to support the indefatigable brand-new Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Meranda. There is power and success in unity. If we work in one accord, she will achieve great feats for Lagos and our party.”

Atoyebi also highlighted the 44-year-old Speaker’s impressive track record, including her tenure as Deputy Speaker and Chief Whip in the ninth assembly.

He praised her philanthropic contributions and leadership skills, asserting, “Women possess natural leadership abilities. I believe Hon. Meranda will excel in office and lead with greatness.”

Rise of Mojisola Meranda

Hon. Mojisola Meranda’s political journey began with her tenure as a dedicated legislator and advocate for community development.

A member of the APC, Meranda rose steadily through the ranks, serving as Chief Whip and Deputy Speaker before her historic election as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Her emergence marks a significant milestone, making her one of the few women to hold such a prestigious position in Lagos politics. Known for her pragmatic approach, Meranda is celebrated for championing policies on gender inclusion and grassroots development.

Her ascendancy reflects the growing influence of women in Nigerian politics, a testament to her hard work and the party's confidence in her leadership.

When was Obasa sacked as speaker?

On Monday, January 13, Obasa was impeached and replaced by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

Obasa was impeached while in the United States. The new speaker, Maranda, was representing Apapa Constituency 1 and had previously served as the house's Chief Whip.

Subsequently, the lawmakers elected Mojeed Fatai as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Some of the allegations against the impeached Obasa are highhandedness, gross misconduct, lack of commitment to the legislation business, poor leadership, intimidation and suppression of legislative staff and lack of regard for fellow lawmakers.

The allegations against the former speaker are financial misappropriation, financial impropriety, gross abuse of office and privileges, lack of transparency, and authoritarianism.

Obasa was also accused of always being at odds with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's executive branch government and being absent from most state functions.

Obasa: APC Chieftain mentions what Tinubu saw

Legit.ng earlier reported that an APC chieftain, Fouad Oki, justified Mudashiru Obasa's impeachment as the Lagos State House of Assembly speaker.

The Lagos lawmakers impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13, over allegations of financial misappropriation.

According to Oki, Obasa was recalcitrant, and President Bola Tinubu saw it in him when he called a meeting to resolve the crisis in the state assembly.

