Ilorin, Kwara state - Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, has denied report of him defecting from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Mustapha described the rumour of his defection from the APC circulating on social media as baseless.

Senator Saliu Mustapha described the rumour as baseless. Photo credit: @RealMallamSaliu

The federal lawmaker clarified and reinstated that he remained a member of the APC, Leadership reports.

This was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Nasif Solagberu, on Monday, January 20.

Solagberu said Senator Mustapha is committed to delivering quality representation to the people of Kwara Central senatorial district of Kwara state.

He said the federal lawmaker is not distracted by cheap and unfounded propaganda because he is fully focused on this responsibility.

“For the sake of clarity, it is worth reiterating that Senator Saliu Mustapha remains a staunch and loyal founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). As one of the privileged signatories to the historic February 2013 agreement that collapsed the three legacy parties to form the APC, his contributions to the creation, growth, and continued success of the party are well documented and highly regarded by stakeholders and members.”

Senator Saliu, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, urged members of the pubic to disregard the fake news.

“We therefore urge the public to disregard this fake news and treat it as the product of the imagination of mischief makers who have nothing constructive to offer.”

Who is Senator Mustapha?

Mustapha was born on September 25, 1972 in Ilorin, Kwara state. He attended Bartholomew primary school in Zaria before proceeding to Command Secondary School in Kaduna.

Mustapha was elected senator in 2023 and became the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development.

In 2022, he emerged as the APC candidate to represent Kwara Central senatorial election after defeating the incumbent senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe.

He was the former deputy national chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before the merge which form the APC prior to the 2015 general election.

