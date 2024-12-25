President Bola Tinubu has reportedly stepped into the alleged rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

The closed-door meeting was said to have been held at Tinubu's private residence in Ikoyi and was attended by the GAC member and the deputy governor of state Obafemi Hamzat

Tinubu reportedly faulted Obasa over his lack of respect for the office of the governor and his statement capable of bringing the party into disrepute in the state

President Bola Tinubu and the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) have stepped in to resolve the differences between Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker of the State House of Assembly Mudashiru Obasa.

The two were summoned to a meeting at Tinubu's residence in Ikoyi, where they were joined by Sanwo-Olu's deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, state APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and other APC chieftains.

According to Vanguard, Obasa arrived at the meeting in his SUV after initially missing the convoy that had left earlier. The meeting lasted several hours and was held behind closed doors.

During the meeting, Obasa denied allegations that the House spent N17 billion on a gate, describing it as "fake news" and "spurious." He also debunked claims that the Assembly spent N200 million on a Thanksgiving service for staff.

Tinubu and the GAC, led by Chairman Pa Tajudeen Olusi, were able to broker a truce between Sanwo-Olu and Obasa. The meeting gave both parties a chance to air their views, after which Tinubu expressed his displeasure with Obasa's behaviour but called for a way forward.

Obasa blamed over rift with Sanwo-Olu

Obasa was accused of making statements that could harm the party's reputation, particularly regarding his gubernatorial ambitions in 2027.

Earlier, Tinubu had warned Obasa about his alleged disrespect towards Governor Sanwo-Olu and the governor's office. The warning came during a meeting with the GAC leadership in Lagos. Olusi had expressed concerns about Obasa's perceived disregard for the governor, citing instances where he allegedly undermined Sanwo-Olu's authority.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of respecting the governor's office, reminding Obasa of how the position was upheld during his tenure as governor between 1999 and 2007. The president criticized Obasa for poor political management and lack of respect for Governor Sanwo-Olu, particularly in regards to a recent bill that would allow the Assembly to sack the chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission.

Obasa, others working to succeed Sanwo-Olu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos state politics is taking a major turn ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state

By counting, no less than six interested persons have surfaced, including Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, in the race to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The 2027 governorship election is another battle for the survival of the APC in Lagos state, considering the shake-up the party experienced in the 2023 presidential election.

