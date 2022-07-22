Reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila is working with his deputy to convert their colleagues have been debunked

The claim was debunked by the deputy speaker Idris Wase when he received members of the Asiwaju's Pact with Citizens Campaign 2023 (APCC2023) group

According to Wase, lawmakers' priority in the House of Representatives is about giving the people the dividends of democracy

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmed Wase has denied reports that he worked with the speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to convert some Christain lawmakers to Islam.

PM News reports that Wase he and Gbajabiamila never used their positions as speaker and deputy speaker of the House to perpetrate such an act.

Wase has denied working with the Speaker of the House of Representatives to convert Christian lawmakers to Muslims. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila, Idris Wase

Speaking when the Asiwaju's Pact with Citizens Campaign 2023 (APCC2023) group paid him a visit in Abuja on Friday, July 22, Wase cautioned against non-issue-based politics among colleagues and their supporters.

Noting that politics should be about development, Wase said bringing sentiment into political issues does not work in favour of the people.

His words:

“The speaker and I are Muslims and I do not know how many of our members have been converted so far to other religions, our priority is about giving the people the dividends of democracy.

“I am from Plateau State, I know we have a very good percentage of Muslims there, but who is going to give us peace should be our concern not who is going to divide us.”

