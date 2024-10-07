The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended Alimosho Local Government Chairman Jelili Sulaimon indefinitely

The decision, made during a plenary session, was prompted by a motion from Hon. Sanni Okanlawon

Lawmakers criticized Sulaimon’s failure to follow financial regulations, with Hon. Nureni Akinsanya referencing an Auditor-General's report detailing significant irregularities

Alimosho, Lagos state - The Lagos State House of Assembly has indefinitely suspended Jelili Sulaimon, the Chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area, with immediate effect.

Alimosho council chairman accused of financial mismanagement

Lagos Assembly led by Mudashiru Obasa suspends Alimosho council chairman Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The decision, taken during Monday’s plenary session, stems from allegations of non-compliance, financial mismanagement, and defiance of the Assembly’s directives.

In a unanimous resolution, the lawmakers directed the Vice Chairman of Alimosho, Mr. Akinpelu Johnson, to assume control of the council's affairs.

The council management, including its treasurer and manager, was also instructed to fully support Johnson’s leadership during the suspension.

The suspension follows a motion raised by Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government Administration and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He referenced a fatal incident in April 2024 in Iyana-Ipaja, Alimosho, in which Mr. Michael Ajayi lost his life.

Okanlawon stated that Sulaimon was found to have instigated the chaos that led to the incident.

Lawmakers raise other allegations of misconduct

Hon. Okanlawon detailed how Sulaimon consistently failed to comply with the Assembly's investigations and displayed ongoing misconduct.

He added:

"Despite multiple invitations and opportunities to clarify his actions, the council chairman has remained defiant, disregarding the legislative house's instructions."

The motion was further supported by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adams, who criticized Sulaimon’s lack of adherence to procurement processes and budget regulations.

Adams said:

“There have been numerous misconducts from him, and this suspension will send a message to other local government chairmen."

In this light, presiding over the session, Speaker Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa ordered the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to officially notify all relevant authorities of the suspension and the appointment of Mr. Akinpelu Johnson as acting chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area.

Lagos Assembly reacts to assassination of Lagos Prince, Akinloye

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state house of assembly on Tuesday, September 17, described the killing of Prince Kazeem Akinloye, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Tijani Akinloye, as one too many.

The lawmakers urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), to urgently commence an investigation into the murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng