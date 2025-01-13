Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State House of Assembly has had five speakers since the return of democracy in 1999.

The state assembly was founded on October 2, 1979, and had its first assembly and speaker, Rt. Hon Oladosun Oshinowo on the same date.

Olorunnimbe Mamora was the first speaker after the return of democracy in 1999 Photo credit: @DrMamora

Source: UGC

Before 1999, the Lagos Assembly had three speakers after it was established in 1979.

List Of Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly

According to the Lagos state house of assembly, the 4th Assembly came into existence after the return of democracy in 1999,

Adeleke Mamora (1999-2003) represents Constituency: Kosofe I,

Rt. Hon Adeleke Mamora was the Speaker of the 4th Lagos State House of Assembly which was inaugurated on June 2, 1999, and ran its course till May 30, 2003.

Waheed Jokotola Pelumi (2003 - 2005) represents Constituency: Epe II

Rt. Hon. Waheed Jokotola Pelumi was the first Speaker of the 5th Legislative Assembly between June 2, 2003, and December 29, 2005. He was, however, replaced by Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji before the end of his tenure.

Adeyemi Ikuforiji (2005 - 2015) represents Constituency: Epe 1

Ikuforiji continued as the speaker in the 6th Assembly inaugurated on June 4, 2007.

He was also the Speaker of the 7th Legislative Assembly, which was inaugurated on July 4, 2011, and served until 2015.

Mudashiru Obasa (2015 - 2025) represents Constituency: Agege 01

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa emerged as Speaker of the 8th Assembly after the representative election on April 28, 2015.

He retained the speakership position in the 9th Legislative Assembly in 2019.

Obasa continued in the same capacity in 2023 as the Speaker of the 10th Legislative Assembly before he was impeached on Monday, January 13, 2025

Mojisola Meranda (2025 - till date) represents Apapa Constituency 1

Meranda emerged as the new speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly after Obasa’s impeachment.

She was formerly the deputy speaker, who performed the duties and functions of Obasa in the absence of the Speaker.

Legi.ng earlier reported that Obasa was impeached over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, corruption and financial mismanagement.

The 32 members of the assembly impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13.

Obasa, 24 Other House of Assembly Speakers Sacked in Nigeria

Meanwhile, following the impeachment of Obasa, Legit.ng highlights state house of assembly speakers who have been impeached in Nigeria since the country returned to democratic rule (1999).

Several state house of assemblies like Edo, Anambra, Niger, Plateau, Delta, Imo, Ekiti, Katsina and others have impeached their speaker at different times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng