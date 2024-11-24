The possibility of Seyi Tinubu running for Governor of Lagos state in the 2027 elections and succeeding Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sparked debate

As the son of President Bola Tinubu, his candidacy is seen as a continuation of the political influence wielded by the Tinubu family in Lagos

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi criticized the current state of politics in Lagos, comparing the Tinubu family’s influence to the Bush political legacy in the U.S

The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has shared his opinion on the speculation surrounding Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a potential candidate for the 2027 Lagos state governorship race.

Akinniyi: Who can challenge Seyi Tinubu?

Akinniyi compared the Tinubu family's potential political dynasty to the Bush family's political legacy in the United States of America, where George H.W. Bush and his son, George Walker Bush, both served as presidents.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 24, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Akinniyi lambasted the leadership of the PDP in Lagos state, describing them as "unserious."

The PDP chieftain said:

"It appears that the Tinubu's are emulating the Bushs' political strategies in America. Where the Father and Son were 41st and 43rd Presidents of the United States, respectively. Seyi Tinubu is a Nigerian and he is qualified to be the Governor of Lagos State, after then he can try to be President of Nigeria after his Father.

"If the PDP leaders are serious in Lagos, should we be discussing a Son of Bola Tinubu's endorsement?

"Nigerians and indeed Lagosians are in love with his Dad and they can compensate the family with the No 1 Seat in Lagos. Is there anyone who can challenge him, if his Dad decides to make him the next Governor of Lagos state?

"The last three Governors of Lagos state were handpicked by the then Senator Bola Tinubu, now President Bola Tinubu – so what is the noise about?"

Akinniyi: "PDP members sign secret deals with APC, Tinubu"

Speaking further, the PDP spokesperson also criticized party members, who, according to him, have been involved in behind-the-scenes negotiations with the ruling APC, thereby undermining the party’s ability to present a strong alternative candidate to challenge the APC's dominance in Lagos state.

Akinniyi added:

"If there are any qualified people in Lagos than the Tinubu family, they should come out and let's see them.

"Is it the same Lagos where members of PDP will go behind to negotiate with Tinubu that will present a candidate to be the next Governor? Or the APC that from LG chairman down to the Governor is selected by Bola Tinubu himself?

"I wish Seyi Tinubu the best of luck, if his Dad wants him to be the next Governor of Lagos."

