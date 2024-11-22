Seyi Tinubu and Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, have been dragged into the debate of who becomes the next governor of Lagos state

While a group has backed Tinubu's son to contest for governorship, a trending video showed Obasa saying those who have ruled Lagos state were not better than him

However, Obasa has released a statement to clarify his statement on his qualification to succeed Sanwo-Olu as Lagos governor

Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, said he had not given a serious thought about becoming the next governor of the state as was already being speculated.

Seyi Tinubu and Obasa trends on who's best qualified to succeed Sanwo-Olu as next Lagos governor. Photo credit: Seyi Tinubu, @followlasg

Dr. Obasa said his major concern has been to strengthen the party in the state.

The Speaker said this in his remarks shortly after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented the state's 2025 budget.

Obasa added that this is why he continues to minimise more people to support the party at all times, an act which has been misconstrued by 'political detractors' to mean that he was chasing a governorship ambition.

This was contained in a statement signed by signed by Eromosele Ebhomele, the chief press secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, November 22.

Obasa, Seyi Tinubu trends over governorship ambition

Recall that a coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youths told Seyi, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise his governorship ambition in Osun state.

The group vowed to move against non-indigenes planning to contest the 2027 governorship election in Lagos state.

While Seyi Tinubu is trending as possible next governor of Lagos state, on the other hand, a video shared on X by Nifemi Oguntoye, a newscaster with TVC, showed Modashiru Obasa saying "Tinubu, Fasola, Ambode & Sanwo-Olu are not better than me."

The video has gone viral and elicited reactions in the social media platform.

Governorship ambition: "I'm qualified," Obasa says

But reacting to the development, Obasa said:

"I have made it a personal task to mobilise people on the platform of Mandate, which has been misconstrued by some political detractors as being a selfish aspiration on the ground for me to become governor of the state. There is the need, however, to correct this wrong impression. My concern is about building our party, and whatever we do is mainly for this cause.

"To the blackmailers who have embarked on the mission to distort and redefine our mission, let me state it unequivocally here, our intention is to promote our party on the platform of Mandate.

"Also, becoming governor is secondary; it is something that I have not given serious consideration. Nevertheless, that does not mean I am too young or lack experience to run; whereas, those who have been before me are not better of."

Watch Obasa's trending video here:

President Tinubu bars son, Seyi, from FEC meeting

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned his son, Seyi, and other persons from interrupting meetings of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The president said he observed Seyi and other unauthorised persons breezing in and out of the federal cabinet meeting to discuss the most crucial issues of national importance.

Tinubu cautioned specifically that such activities must end, declaring, "Unless I send for you, don't come."

