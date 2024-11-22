The Lagos branch of the Middle Belt youths has endorsed Seyi Tinubu for the 2027 Lagos governorship election

The Lagos branch of the Middle Belt youths has officially endorsed Seyi Tinubu for the 2027 governorship election, urging him to carry on his father’s legacy and continue building on the progress made under Bola Tinubu's leadership in Lagos State.

Source: Twitter

At a press conference held on Thursday, November 21, at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, Dr. Stanley Augustine Kavwam, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle-Belt Forum, and Capt Brent Kane, the National Youth Leader, said:

“We urge Seyi Tinubu to step up in 2027 and lead Lagos to greater heights. The time is now."

Group: Seyi Tinubu's a leader for all tribes and religions

Furthermore, they praised Seyi Tinubu for his detribalized nature and strong ability to unite diverse groups within Lagos.

“We believe Seyi Tinubu is the right person to continue his father’s work. Like his father, Seyi has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to empowering people of all tribes and religions.

"Lagos, with its diverse populace, needs a leader who can rise above tribal and religious lines, and Seyi is that leader," said Dr. Kavwam.

The group highlighted that Seyi Tinubu’s approach to leadership is inclusive, as he believes in empowering all citizens, irrespective of their background.

Addressing Seyi Tinubu's unique qualities, Capt Kane stated,

“Seyi Tinubu stands out from the rest. While many children of political leaders are disconnected from the people, Seyi has maintained close connections with people from all walks of life.

"His ability to build relationships across tribes and religions makes him the ideal candidate to lead a state as diverse as Lagos."

The group pointed out that Seyi’s marriage to a South-Eastern woman further strengthened his understanding of Nigeria’s diverse cultures and his capacity to bridge gaps between different ethnic groups.

"Seyi’s connection to various tribes, including his roots in the South-East, shows his commitment to national unity," they added.

Group advocates for youth and national integration

The group also applauded Seyi Tinubu’s contributions to youth empowerment and national integration.

“His involvement in humanitarian efforts, such as his swift response to the Borno floods, shows his genuine care for Nigerians. Many sons and daughters of political elites would not engage in such acts, but Seyi went beyond expectations,” said Dr. Kavwam.

Source: Legit.ng