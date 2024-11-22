APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe has ruled out the chances of Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, becoming Lagos governor through the 2027 general elections

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) had earlier endorsed the young Tinubu to be the next governor of Lagos, stating that his potential qualifies him for the position

But the APC chieftain criticised the endorsement, statement that the campaign for Seyi Tinubu was to distract President Bola Tinubu

Joe Igbokwe, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed strong reservations about Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, being considered for the governorship of Lagos State in 2027.

Igbokwe's concerns came after the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) endorsed Seyi for the position. In a Facebook post, Igbokwe criticized the groups supporting Seyi, describing the situation as a distraction and an attempt to undermine President Tinubu.

Why Igbokwe dismisses Seyi Tinubu's governorship ambition

Igbokwe emphasized that governing a state like Lagos requires a high level of capacity and experience, which he believes Seyi lacks. He questioned the credibility of those pushing for Seyi's candidacy, labelling them "faceless people." Igbokwe's statement has sparked debate about the suitability of Seyi Tinubu for the governorship of Lagos State. While some may see Seyi as a worthy candidate, Igbokwe's concerns highlight the need for careful consideration and evaluation of candidates for public office.

It's worth noting that Igbokwe has been a vocal supporter of President Tinubu, and his criticism of Seyi's candidacy may be seen as a way to protect the president from potential distractions or criticisms. However, Igbokwe's statement also reflects a broader concern about the qualifications and experience required for public office, particularly in a state as complex and challenging as Lagos.

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders' endorsement of Seyi Tinubu has also raised questions about the role of youth groups in politics and their potential influence on the electoral process. While youth groups can play a vital role in promoting democracy and good governance, their endorsements and actions must be carefully evaluated to ensure they align with the broader interests of the state and its citizens.

