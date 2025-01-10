Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The senator representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, met and greeted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Ndume has been criticizing the policies, especially the tax reform bills of President Tinubu, describing them as anti-north.

Many Nigerians said Ndume will stop criticising Tinubu's policies after the greeting Photo credit: @DOlusegun

In the photo shared by Olusegun Dada, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Ndume was captured smiling as he shakes Tinubu after the Jumat service on Friday, January, 10.

Nigerians reacts as Ndume greets Tinubu

Nigerians have taken to the X handle (formerly known as Twitter) of Tinubu’s SA on social media, @DOlusegun to react to the development.

Ijaya @SamuelI10540458

The dispute is settled.

MORAYO SEASON 🦅🎶❤️@Roodie77

Why is he smiling? 😂

@Mkay_vic97

He finally met the president now. I hope he can now rest and stop disturbing 😁

Ade 👑 🇳🇬 @ibirogba2000

😂😂😂

Later he will say they didn't allow him see the president 😂

At least we have this picture now.

kayode okunola @TaxDoctorNG

I greet you Mr President sir.

Akereyejo @Palermo_seun

Don't mind senator Ndume, he will still vote for president Tinubu in 2027...😂

Captain 1 @eorcester777

Why do you show these pictures like they mean anything?? Photographers follow your president everywhere, and out of courtesy they greet him or shake hands and you translate as whatever you want to represent it as..

Concept inc. @abq_abolore

At least you’ve seen Mr president now, all stations settled.

AdekunleNourish @adekunlenourish

See as the man dey laff like say dem press him mumu button.

Olurops @Olurops

See as he dey hustle to to greet Mr President. 😂😂😂😂 Later he will say they did not allow him to see Mr President

Àkànní @idofoi

When they see a microphone, they will start useless grammar, but when they see the President face to face, they will be shining their teeth doing rankadede baba... Hypocrites

Legit.ng recalls that Ndume came under fire for sharing the video of Nigerians waiting for palliative at President Tinubu's residence in Lagos with a cryptic post which said poverty does not know boundaries or politics.

Ndume identifies 3 issues with Tinubu’s tax reforms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ndume noted that he is a friend of President Tinubu but wondered why the government is in a hurry to pass the tax reform bill into law.

Ndume voiced concerns over the Tax Reform Bill introduced by President Tinubu's administration, citing its "wrong timing" as one of his primary objections.

The lawmaker explained his grouse with the reforms by Tinubu and even threatened to leave APC.

