Borno senator Ali Ndume has noted that he is a friend of President Tinubu but wondered why the government is in a hurry to pass the tax reform bill into law

Ndume on Thursday voiced concerns over the Tax Reform Bill introduced by President Tinubu's administration, citing its "wrong timing" as one of his primary objections

The lawmaker explained his grouse with the reforms by Tinubu and even threatened to leave APC

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume, has disclosed his position on the Tax Reform Bill that the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, submitted to the National Assembly.

Ndume speaks on Tinubu’s tax reform bill. Photo credit: Ali Ndume, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that there was uproar at the Nigerian Senate as some lawmakers kicked against the entry of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, and consultants to the upper chamber.

Senator Ningi and Ndume protested against the senate’s decision to suspend its rules to admit Adedeji and the consultants to explain the Tax Reform Bill.

This was after governors of the 19 northern states aired their strong displeasure with the Tax Bill.

The governors particularly rejected the proposed shift to a Derivation-based Model for Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution, according to the Punch.

Tax Bill: The timing is wrong, says Ndume

Ndume, who appeared as a guest on Channels TV Politics Today, on Thursday, November 28, insisted that he does not want President Tinubu to fail, hence his criticism of the tax bill.

Ndume highlighted the timing, derivation and the VAT rate as his major issues with the Tax Reform Bill.

Ndume emphasized his loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu, despite his public criticism. He expressed that his goal was not to undermine the president but to ensure that the bill was handled with greater consideration.

"I’m very close to Tinubu. I don’t want him to fail. That’s why I am taking these insults if not I can leave the party (APC)."

‘’The timing is wrong."

Watch Ndume's interviews below:

Presidency releases highlights of tax reform bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration released 13 highlights of the Tax Reform Bills that were earlier sent to the national assembly.

According to the presidency, the existing tax system is complex and stifling growth, bringing low revenue results.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser to the president on public communication and orientation said the bill will help to promote sustainable economic growth.

