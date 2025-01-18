Veteran Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, aka K1 de Ultimate, has lost his mother Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe, who died at the age of 105

Several individuals have commiserated with the artiste and prayed for the repose of his aged mother's soul

President Bola Tinubu was among the individuals who consoled him and prayed that he will not suffer in life

Veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, aka K1 de Ultimate, has announced the passing of his aged mother Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared a picture of himself and his 105-year-old mother. The musician prayed that the deceased would rest in peace, while his fans also prayed that Allah (God) would forgive all her shortcomings.

Tinubu consoles K1 who lost his mum

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his condolence message to K1 in a phone call. The singer recorded himself as the politician called to console him over the passing of his mother.

Tinubu prayed that K1 will not suffer in life and also asked him to take heart over the death of his mother. K1 thanked him for reaching out in his solemn moment. The manner of their conversation got mixed reactions from netizens.

Fans react as K1 loses mum

See some of the fans' reactions as K1's mum dies below:

@officialhabeeb:

"May Allah forgives her shortcomings and grant her Al-Jannah."

@adediwurao4:

"Rest In Peace grandma Alhaja alimatu shadia."

@omowunmioadegunwa:

"Alhaji, am so happy for you, Oniwaju Okeyin, May her soul rest in peace

@thayour.o

"Stay strong sir. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@kttextiles_asooke:

"Inna lillahi wainna ilaehi rajiun! Whao!!!! End of an era? May almighty Allah forgive all her shortcomings and grant her Jannah Fridaous."

@popodc2024:

"Me and my boss still discuss about mama yesterday ahh omoh such is life May Allah forgive all her sin."

Reactions to K1's phone call with Tinubu

Check out some of the reactions as Tinubu consoles K1 over the death of his mother below:

@are_poly:

"Connection is the main key to success."

@abubakri1402:

"No ripping zone, no middle man. Level pass level. May Allah forgives Mama shortcomings."

@bharleh:

"One on One. No middle man. That’s levels."

@alausasani:

"Have no respect for the president, and you called yourself a role model."

@taiwosolar_fash:

"Who observed na WhatsApp baba dey use talk to president so na everyone dey use WhatsApp."

@smartwok19:

"Sir you don’t need all this. We all know you and baba Dey do this country, why are you giving us headache."

@homirefa:

"This burial will be one of a kind. Biggest force."

@browpro.ng:

"Who’ll perform that day? Abi baba wan still carry mic that day?"

K1 customizes phones to support Tinubu's aspiration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that K1 made a major statement about his support for presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The music star made customised mobile phones that had the image of the foremost politician and a message to voters.

K1 revealed that he would distribute the phones and CDs across the country as part of his support to Tinubu's campaign in 2023.

