President Bola Tinubu's camp has been accused of sponsoring a calumny campaign against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

This is as Atiku denied the allegation that he received Lagos funds from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through one Ms. Aisha Achimugu, for his 2023 presidential election

Paul Ibe, a media adviser to Atiku, then challenged the EFCC to make its findings open since it has been said to be part of the probe in an investigative report

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied the allegations that he received some financial assistance from Lagos State funds, saying that such a claim was politically motivated and a smear campaign.

Paul Ibe, a media adviser to the Atiku Media Office, dismissed the allegation that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, through one Ms. Aisha Achimugu, gave some funds to Atiku during the 2023 presidential election. Ibe made this known in a statement on Thursday, March 27.

Atiku's camp alleged calumny campaigns

The statement, which was titled “Halt This Tinubu’s Voyage of Misadventure and Campaign of Calumny Against Atiku Abubakar”, maintained that the claim was “a contrived political propaganda” and a blatant lie which was targeted at tarnishing the image of Atiku.

According to the state, the former vice president did not know Governor Sanwo-Olu, and they had never met before. The statement further reads in part:

"The idea that Atiku, who has no connection with Sanwo-Olu, would be involved in a financial transaction with him during the 2023 election is baseless and illogical.”

Atiku's camp raised fresh alarm

According to Vanguard, Atiku's camp then explained that the report was one of those political plots orchestrated to dent the image of Governor Sanwo-Olu and other opposition leaders, including the former vice president.

The camp then challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which has been linked to the claims in an investigation, to disclose its findings to the public. The statement added that the allegation was being used as a political tool.

The anti-graft agency was challenged because it had been drawn into the allegation. The group insisted that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and his Labour Party counterpart in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, deserved transparency.

Atiku's media team accused Tinubu's camp

Atiku's media team then called on President Bola Tinubu's camp to desist from what it described as a campaign of calumny. It warned that such a move would not stop the opposition from going ahead with its coalition agenda.

President Tinubu, who contested in the 2023 presidential election, defeated Atiku and Obi in the poll. The opposition leaders have recently been hammering on the possible coalition to unseat the president in the 2023 election.

Obasanjo meets Atiku, Obi, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has recently been spotted with his ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Also at the gathering was Peter Obi of the Labour Party, in honour of the colloquium organised to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of the former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha.

The development came amid the announcement of a coalition by Atiku and the readiness of the coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

