Security personnel in Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria, have reportedly detained activist Mahdi Shehu again

Legit.ng gathered that operatives in mufti arrested Shehu at his clinic in Unguwar Dosa area of Kaduna state

There is no official statement regarding the arrest, but Shehu's son, Buhari, was said to have confirmed the development

FCT, Abuja - Security personnel believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly arrested popular socio-political commentator, Mahdi Shehu.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mahdi was seized by security agents in mufti at his clinic in Unguwar Dosa, Kaduna state, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15.

There has been no official statement from security agencies regarding the arrest of the Kaduna-based activist, but Buhari Mahdi, the activist’s son, stated that they could not establish contact with his father.

Buhari said:

“We don’t know if it was an arrest or an invitation. But they (DSS) picked him up at his clinic in Unguwar Dosa, Kaduna, around 11:00 a.m."

Mahdi Shehu's arrest: Nigerians react

Growing concerns about intolerance of dissent and a heavy-handed response to protests dominated Nigeria’s human rights landscape in 2024.

Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the news of Shehu's purported latest arrest.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@ToniTonee2020 wrote:

"Quite sad, arresting a harmless man, while terrorists and bandits are having a field day."

@Momonny1 wrote:

"He supposed to be in prison, in a saner clime he would not be working the street."

@Pekuliapers said:

"Hia! What kind of every nkwo market day arrest be this? What's his offence this time around?"

Ola Michael commented:

"These people hate opposition and this was what they enjoyed uninterrupted under Jonathan."

@buhilz56 wrote:

"Again???? Turji is busy keeling and walking freely. Kai Naija. Very traumatising."

@AbubakarAmin14 said:

"Tyranny will end insha Allah, i don't think we're practicing democracy in this country, Because citizens don't have freedom of speech, may Almighty Allah protect him."

@ObinkaF31187 wrote:

"I don't know what's happening in this country o."

Francis Benedict wrote:

"They noticed the previous incarceration didn't shift a block."

@PRNC_OF_D_EAST wrote:

"They are doing everything possible to silence this man."

Mahdi Shehu's legal challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Kaduna chief magistrate court ordered Mahdi's remand in a correctional facility.

Mahdi was taken into custody after posting a video online claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had permitted France to establish a military base in northern Nigeria.

Subsequently, the Kaduna state high court granted him bail, setting the amount at N3 million and requiring two prominent clerics as sureties.

