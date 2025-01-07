Atiku Abubakar has sent a strong message to the ruling APC as Peter Obi of the Labour Party cried out for help over the alleged threat to his life

Atiku in a lengthy statement on Tuesday described the APC’s language towards Peter Obi as a worrisome shift towards authoritarianism in Nigeria

The former VP Atiku spoke in reaction to Felix Morka's statement, that insinuates "Peter Obi must be ready for whatever comes his way" over criticism of Tinubu's government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria and the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, has voiced concerns as the Labour Party (LP)presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, alleged a threat to his life.

Atiku speaks as Peter Obi alleges threat to life under Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi alleges threat to life for criticising Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that Obi cried out for help over his safety and that of his family members.

Obi alleged threat to his life and those around him for criticizing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

The former Anambra state governor said he has received all sorts of messages following his his New Year message against Tinubu's government.

Atiku slams APC for threatening opposition figures

In a statement shared on his X page on Tuesday, January 7, Atiku criticised Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over is statement targeted at Obi.

Atiku called for a formal apology from the APC over inflammatory remarks made by its spokesperson.

The former VP noted that the prolonged detention of Mahdi Shehu and threats against Obi under Tinubu's watch, reflected a growing disregard for opposition voices in Nigeria.

Atiku demanded that the APC clarify the dangerous implications of their spokesperson’s words, which suggested that Obi must "be ready for whatever comes his way."

The PDP chieftain voiced concerns over the state of Nigeria's democracy and called for all Nigerians to speak against the move by the government aimed at silencing the voice of opposition leaders.

Atiku tweeted:

"It is not merely the right, but the solemn duty of a democratic government to listen attentively to the voices of its critics, to engage in meaningful dialogue, and to allow space for the articulation of alternative viewpoints. Instead, we are faced with a chilling threat that suggests Obi must "be ready for whatever comes his way." What, exactly, does Mr. Morka imply by this? It is imperative that the ruling party provides clarity on this disturbing insinuation.

"It is now time for all men and women of goodwill to intervene, urging the @officialABAT government to recalibrate its approach to dealing with dissent and opposition. The time has come to put an end to this stifling of voices that are crucial to the health of any functioning democracy."

Read more about Obi, Atiku here:

Atiku's camp speaks on merger ahead of 2027

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that an aide to Atiku Abubakar advocated the merger of opposition parties.

The aide, Abdulrasheed Shehu, said the importance of a merger of opposition parties cannot be overstated.

Shehu expressed his belief that if the opposition comes together, they can defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng