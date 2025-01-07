Labour Party's Marcel Ngogbehei urges Tinubu to address Felix Morka's alleged threats against Peter Obi, citing risks to democracy and free speech

Ngogbehei warns Morka's remarks undermine political unity, demanding Tinubu act within seven days to uphold democratic values

Tinubu reminded of past opposition freedoms, with calls to protect free speech and ensure political pluralism

Marcel Ngogbehei, a prominent figure in the Labour Party (LP), has called on President Bola Tinubu to take action against the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, over his alleged threatening comments regarding the LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The comments, made by Morka, have sparked concern within the political landscape, with critics arguing that they cross the line from political rivalry into a direct threat to democracy and national unity.

In an open letter addressed to President Tinubu, cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 7, Ngogbehei, who also serves as the Director General of the LP Directorate of Mobilization and Integration, expressed grave concern over Morka's remarks, which he said went beyond the bounds of political discourse.

“I call on you to publicly intervene and caution Mr. Morka. His statements threaten not only the life of Peter Obi but also the very fabric of our democracy.

"They undermine the values of free speech, constructive criticism, and political pluralism that are essential to our nation’s progress," Ngogbehei wrote.

Ngogbehei also reminded President Tinubu of the freedoms he enjoyed during his time in the opposition, which allowed him to challenge the status quo.

He noted that these freedoms were vital in holding the government accountable and promoting democratic growth, pointing out that Nigeria’s democratic system should continue to protect such freedoms for all political players.

The LP chieftain called on President Tinubu to take decisive action, urging him to publicly reprimand Morka within seven days to ensure that the government respects democratic values and prevents any threats to opposition figures.

“If Your Excellency fails to act decisively, it will send a troubling message to Nigerians and the international community, signaling either complicity or indifference toward threats against democracy and political dissent,” Ngogbehei warned.

He emphasized that a failure to act would tarnish the reputation of Nigeria’s democracy and could jeopardize the stability of the nation’s political landscape.

LP Chieftain speaks on making Nigeria's democracy stronger

Ngogbehei concluded his letter by expressing his trust in President Tinubu’s leadership, urging him to demonstrate his commitment to the nation’s democratic principles by taking swift and public action.

He stressed the importance of protecting the rights of the opposition and free speech as vital components of a healthy democracy.

2027: Obi quashes reports of power-sharing agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi refuted rumours that he reached a key agreement with Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar.

The 63-year-old appealed to all lovers of Nigeria, irrespective of political affiliation, to cooperate because it was only in unity that the ruling APC, whom he alleged has “mismanaged” the nation’s resources, could be defeated in the 2027 general elections.

