The coalition of main opposition parties has topped discussion in the polity ahead of the 2027 presidential election

However, recent reports disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwanwkaso might join forces to wrestle power against the ruling APC in 2027

Interestingly, the leadership of the Labour Party has broken its silence on the reported merger after Kwankwaso of the NNPP maintained its stances on the alleged coalition

Amid permutations for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election, the Labour Party (LP) has declared its capability to win the 2027 presidential election without forming a coalition, emphasising its strong grassroots support and appeal to Nigerians.

LP says: "We can win 2027 poll without merger"

Legit.ng reported that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), clarified claims of a power-sharing agreement involving him, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, the LP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso described the rumours as baseless and false and noted that he was not aware of such arrangements.

However, in a swift reaction to the development, LP reiterated that its performance in the 2023 elections demonstrated its potential to independently challenge and unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The LP national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, made the assertion on Sunday, January 5, in an interview with The PUNCH.

He denied the recent rumours of a coalition agreement with Kwankwaso and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Ifoh, however, added that the LP had not foreclosed the possibility of a merger if the terms were right.

“As it stands, Labour Party has not been approached or invited to any meeting whatsoever to discuss a coalition. What we see already is that people are thinking of alternatives and how best elections can be won in a landslide against the ruling APC,” Ifoh said.

“Again, we only see individuals talking. The opposition parties have not called for any meeting or take the initiative for discussion until when the time comes.”

Nigerians react as LP speaks on alleged merger

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:

@Govmentson tweeted:

"Who’s deceiving these guys. A party that hasn’t been able to resolved their internal crisis since the last Gen Election. We still don’t know who their authentic chairman is."

@OgechukwuChime tweeted:

"Let Peter Obi decide which party to run, na there we are going."

@OlorogunErnest tweeted:

"Preparing for a major failure."

@TruthGetingTold tweeted:

"I will not put my penny or time for this useless party again."

@Tadorunique tweeted:

"They shall win on social media."

