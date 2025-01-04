Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Abdulrasheed Shehu, special assistant on media to Atiku Abubakar, has said a merger between the opposition parties to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 “is sealed”.

Quoting a tweet on Friday night, January 3, 2025, Shehu said via his verified handle that an alliance between the major opposition figures "is just about time."

Atiku appears open to a merger with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Twitter

2027: Atiku's aide backs merger

Legit.ng recalls that dissecting the state of the nation recently in Abuja, Peter Obi criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while expressing grave concerns over purported institutional corruption, mismanagement, poverty, hardship, and an escalating debt profile.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential hopeful appealed to all lovers of Nigeria irrespective of political affiliation to unite because it was only in unity that the ruling APC whom he said has “mismanaged” the nation’s resources can be defeated.

Reacting on social media, Shehu said Atiku, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, is not ruling out teaming up with like-minded individuals.

He wrote:

"It’s sealed! It’s just about time."

Legit.ng reports that some government critics want opposition leaders like Atiku, Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to step forward to strongly challenge the ruling APC at the polls.

For example, in 2024, a former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, said failure of the opposition to unite would spell doom for any prospect of challenging and defeating the current APC government of President Tinubu in 2027.

In the same vein, Ismael Ahmed, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, spoke on the threat of a coalition.

Speaking on Mic on Podcast, Ahmed, a former special assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on National Social Development Programme, said an alliance between Obi and Atiku is a "potential threat".

2027: Kwankwaso quashes reports of power-sharing agreement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, refuted rumours circulating recently that he reached a key agreement with Atiku and Obi.

Kwankwaso said the camp of former vice president Atiku told some northern religious and political leaders of a purported agreement involving him and Obi to take turns at the presidency from 2027.

Source: Legit.ng