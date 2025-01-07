As some Nigerian prophets affirmed Tinubu's second term, PDP youth spokesperson Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has backed the calls for possible merger to challenge the ruling party in 2027

Speaking exclusively in an interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi questioned the prophetic messages backing Tinubu's re-election

The political analyst explained what the PDP should do as Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP revealed their stance on the "power-sharing agreement" with Atiku Abubakar ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The PDP National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has voiced concerns that Nigerian prophets released 2025 prophecies and affirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would retain the presidency in the next general election.

PDP chieftain speaks as Nigerian prophets predict Tinubu’s second-term in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, sent a message to President Tinubu as top northern leaders make early moves against his re-election in 2027.

In the same vein, Prophet Bisi Olujobi, international president of the Federation of League of Concerned Prophets of Nigeria and general overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ International, shared what God told him concerning Tinubu.

Akinniyi reacts to prophecies about Tinubu's second term

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Monday, January 6, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, expressed skepticism over the prophecies.

He criticised the PDP top bigwigs who are creating chaos within the party and affirmed that Tinubu is a great negotiator.

Speaking further, Akinniyi also criticised the PDP's National Working Committee (NWC) for the division within the party and alleged that some party members were collaborating with the APC, further weakening the party's opposition role in the polity.

"A lot of pastors now prophets rolled out prophecies for the year 2025 and a few mentioned the second coming of President Bola Tinubu. There are two things involved - it's either they are assuming this or hearing from God, truly.

"However, we should be honest with ourselves, the PDP is losing traction daily with our leaders being nonchalant. Some of our Governors are dancing with the President and we know President Tinubu is a great negotiator.

"The NWC is divided, with some chieftains in party dining with the ruling party - already some of them said they are supporting the APC Candidate in 2027 for continuity.

What Atiku, PDP leaders should do

Buttressing his point, Akinniyi highlighted the growing dissatisfaction among Nigerians due to economic hardship occasioned by Tinubu's reform policies which he described as "anti-people policies."

However, he urged PDP leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to unite and form alliances with opposition parties to provide a credible alternative for Nigerians during the 2027 election.

The PDP stated thus:

"Prophecy or not, Nigerians are sick and tired of APC. They are poorer than ever, all thanks to the anti-people policies but the PDP must rise to the occasion to be the Alternative.

"Today, the PDP's Presidential Candidate in 2023 is still very much active and he remains the biggest brand in the party and from the North, against the incumbent President. With the alliance of all key opposition we parties, we can have a lease of life of Nigerians come 2027.

"If we must have a chance at chasing APC out of power in 2027, Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders should lead with unity and have a united front.

"Nigerians can't have another four years of APC, after 2027."

Read more about 2027 here:

Why Atiku can’t be Nigeria’s president in 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former spokesperson and Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, insisted that the 2027 presidency should remain in the south.

Okupe explained why Atiku Abubakar cannot be president of Nigeria in 2027.

He argued that Atiku’s candidacy would face the same challenges as it was perceived as disrupting the North-South power rotation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng