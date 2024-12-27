The Chief Imam of Lagos Central Mosque, Ridhwan Jamiu, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not disappointed those who voted for him

On Friday, December 27, President Tinubu attended Jumat service in Lekki area of Lagos state

President Tinubu, who arrived at the mosque at about 2 pm, was received on arrival by the deputy governor of Lagos state, Femi Hamzat, and other dignitaries

Lekki, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu observed the Jumat prayer at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos on Friday afternoon, December 27, alongside the Muslim faithful.

Legit.ng reports that it was the President's first public outing since attending prayers at the Alausa Central Mosque in Ikeja last Friday, December 20.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos Central Mosque, Ridhwan Jamiu, urged people to be grateful to Allah (God) during times of fortune and patient during adversity. He reminded the faithful that unwavering hope and faith are essential to believers, even in challenging circumstances.

Lekki Central Mosque Imam backs Tinubu

Acknowledging the President's presence, Imam Jamiu offered prayers for his success in leading Nigeria towards peace, security, and prosperity. This is according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the President (information and strategy).

The Imam assured Tinubu of the steadfast prayers and support of the Muslim Ummah as he governs the nation.

Imam Jamiu said:

"We are proud of you. I remember that we encouraged people to vote for you during the campaigns. We thank God that you have not disappointed us.

"We know you are capable. We know you have the sagacity. We know you are competent.

"We believe and pray that you are not going to disappoint us. May Allah continue to be with you. Allah has entrusted Nigeria to you and will ask you for this trust.

"Remember accountability and responsibility to the people. Responsibility is to the people, and accountability is to Allah when you return to Him.

"Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, 'The most beloved of all people to Allah is the righteous and just leader.'"

The Imam added:

"We have seen righteousness in you (Tinubu) and fairness and justice in you. Please keep it up and sustain it.

"You bear one of the names of Prophet Muhammad, Ahmed, someone who does what is praiseworthy. This name has been reflected in your past actions, and we hope it will reflect in your actions now."

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu is spending the festive season in Lagos state and is expected to travel back to Abuja in January 2025.

