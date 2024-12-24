Davido has become a topic of discussion after he met Burna Boy's mother Bose Ogulu at Tony Elumelu's all-white party

The Unavailable crooner was excited to see his colleague's mum and he shared some moments with her

Their video has been trending, while some fans hailed OBO, others simply compared him to his other colleague Wizkid

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke aka Davido's attitude after he met his colleague Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu has caused several fans to react.

The singer was among the guests at the all-white party organised by billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu on Monday night, December 23, 2024.

Davido meets with Burna Boy's mum. Image credit: @davido, @thecableng

Source: Instagram

Davido was excited to see Burna Boy's mum and he hugged her. They also bantered in the trending video and took some pictures.

Several netizens praised OBO, as Davido is fondly called, for his friendly and respectful demeanor. Others felt he was competing with his older colleague Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and they taunted him.

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions as Davido hugs Burna Boy's mum

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Davido and Burna Boy's mum's meeting below:

@boss_ladies_watch:

"Why Osakpolo too dey copy Wizzy so much? Na only Wizzy talent e no go fit copy."

@tonia_paul:

"Davido definitely has good home training; he is respectful and warm to people. I love it."

@mishyteknon:

"Burna mama na Mama of the industry."

@fays_hairs:

"Na only witch fit dislike David."

@pinessca_steve:

"Our baby don’t have stress. David for a reason."

@oanyabolu

"OBO, love you too much."

@lifestylearmstrong:

"I love this."

@officialtitilizzy:

"The way to go."

Davido meets Wizkid's mum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido had explained that he saw Wizkid’s mum at the airport and helped her carry her language upon sighting her.

The singer said this while he was reacting to a tweet someone shared of him and Wizkid’s mum, which he also retweeted.

Nigerians have, however, continued to react to the image and Davido’s tweet on Twitter as they hailed him for his show of love and oneness despite the ‘social media rivalry’ between him and Wizkid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng