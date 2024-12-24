Mr Eazi's 'London Town' Featured in The Movie 'Sonic 3', Impresses Many: "E just dey pack am lowkey"
- Nigerians are in a celebratory mood as one of their own, Mr Eazi, was just been featured in the action-adventure movie Sonic 3
- The movie was Directed by Jeff Fowler and is set to be released on Thursday, December 26, in Nigeria
- This would be the third part of the action-packed animation movie, and having an Afrobeat singer's track recognized is a huge win for the country
Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, widely known as Mr Eazi, has again made Nigeria proud as his song "London Town" has been featured in the action-packed movie Sonic 3.
Sonic 3 is said to be hitting the cinemas in Nigeria on Thursday, December 26, to the joy of movie lovers worldwide.
The news of the billionaire in-law's new feat hit social media a couple of hours ago and spread smiles across the faces of movie lovers and Afrobeat crooners. The song 'London Town' was released by Eazi in 2018, where he featured Giggs, a British rapper and songwriter.
See the post below:
It will be recalled that Mr Eazi came under fire after he reacted to a post accusing David of farming schemes for his song, Funds.
Nigerians react to Mr Eazi's feat
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@enefele_destin:
"Eazi just dey pack am low key. Bad shooter 🔥🔥."
@demolaridwan99:
"Originator of Detty December."
@madambossss:
"I saw this movie yesterday."
@annsbeautyplace:
"Nigeria songs doing good globally."
@alulasometinnn
"Mad o."
@elhz_:
"Mr Eazi na your mate?"
@sh3ikhabdul:
"The residuals he'll recieve for this will be huge. He'll still be receiving them for every stream of the movie when it's on streaming too. That's a big bag for him."
@timo_sterling:
"Global."
@ojwyte:
"Y'all don't know how much artists are paid for this."
Temi Otedola shares how she met Mr Eazi
According to a previous news by Legit.ng, Nigeria model Temi Otedola spilt some juicy tea about her relationship and marriage with singer Mr Eazi.
The lifestyle influencer revealed that their meeting wasn’t planned and that their connection became strong after they met.
Temi, however, revealed where they met, which caught their fans' interest on social media.
