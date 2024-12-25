Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has been commended for his move to ensure compliance with the FCT regulation

President Bola Tinubu commended and defended the minister while describing him as a good man and a performing minister

Tinubu, during a media chat on Monday, December 23, stated that many Nigerians lack compliance and said Wike was only trying to right the wrong

President Bola Tinubu has described Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as a "good man" and a "performing minister."

Tinubu made the remark during his maiden media chat in Lagos on Monday, December 23, when he praised the minister for his outstanding performance in the Nigerian capital and commended Wike on their efforts to make things right.

Tinubu speaks on Wike's performance, land grabbing allegation Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

The president's endorsement of the minister came amid controversies that surrounded Wike's style of governance in the FCT. There has been criticism of the minister's move against the illegal structures. He has also been accused of grabbing and revocating land titles.

Abuja land grabbing: Tinubu defends Wike

However, Tinubu defended the minister. He commended Wike for ensuring compliance with the FCT regulations. According to the president, many Nigerians lack compliance, and the minister is making efforts to address this issue.

The president said:

“Nyesom Wike is a good man. He is a performing minister. Nigerians lack compliance, period!

“We don’t pay our ground rents on time. We see compliance as an inconvenience. I doff my hat for him.”

Criticism on the appointment of Wike

Some scepticism greeted Wike's appointment as FCT Minister, but Tinubu's nomination and the Nigerian Senate's confirmation have proven to be wise decisions. As a former governor of Rivers State, Wike brought his experience and expertise to the FCT Ministry.

His actions have received both praise and criticism, but Tinubu's endorsement significantly boosted Wike's credibility. The President's statement has also sparked a debate about the importance of compliance with regulations and the need for effective governance in the FCT.

See the video of Tinubu's position on Wike here:

Tinubu says no regret over fuel subsidy removal

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu reiterated that he has no regrets about announcing the removal of the fuel subsidy on his first day in office.

In a media chat on Monday, December 23, the president said the decision was necessary to address current economic realities.

The president emphasised that the decision was though tough but was necessary, considering the country's economic dilemma when he resumed office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng