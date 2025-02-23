Tragedy struck on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Ageri Village, near Olodo in the Odeda local government area of Ogun state

A 50-year-old farmer, identified as Alfa Mustapha, was found dead on his farm with his cutlass beside him

The state Police public relations officer (PRO) CSP Omolola Odutola, has reacted to the tragic incident

Ageri Village, Ogun state - Unknown gunmen have shot a 50-year-old farmer, identified as Alfa Mustapha, to death in Ageri Village, near Olodo in Odeda local government area of Ogun state.

It was gathered that Mustapha was shot to death at close range on his farm by an unidentified assailant who attacked him.

As reported by The Nation, the lifeless body of the victim was discovered on Saturday, February 22.

The state Police public relations officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, said detectives have launched a full-scale investigation into the death of the farmer.

Odutola disclosed that the Chief Imam of Ageri Mosque, Moshood Mustapha, reported the incident to the Police Outstation in Olodo around 6:30 p.m.

The Imam said the deceased had gone to his farm in the morning but failed to return home.

The police spokesperson made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

The Imam, who was concerned about the deceased whereabouts proceeded to the farm at about 6:02 p.m.

It was on the farm he found Mustapha lying face-up with his cutlass beside him.

Odutola, however, said no immediate signs of violence were detected on the body due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility at night when the police visited the scene.

She added that the scene was documented with photographs, and the corpse was taken to the General Hospital, Odeda, for medical examination.

“A doctor’s assessment later revealed that the deceased had suffered bullet wounds from pellets, indicating he was shot at close range. The body has since been deposited at the hospital morgue for further forensic examination.

“In response to this disturbing incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, has ordered an intensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s). He has also assured the public that the Command will leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice."

