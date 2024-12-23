Legal expert Barrister Aare Oladotun Hassan criticised the death sentence handed to a man in Osun for allegedly stealing a fowl

Hassan highlighted unverified evidence, questionable police investigations, and alleged misconduct

The barrister urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Osun state authorities to review the case

However, another lawyer, Ridwan Oke, defended the death sentence and gave legal insight into his stance

The sentencing of a young man, Segun Olowookere, to death for allegedly stealing a fowl has sparked outrage, with legal expert Barrister Aare Oladotun Hassan describing the judgment as "deeply flawed."

The controversial matter recently swept the country in fear and confusion after a clinician and social entrepreneur, Dr Femi Olaleye, recounted how the young man (who was just 17 years old at the time) was arrested in 2010 for stealing chickens.

Olaleye said the teenager was sentenced to death by hanging for conspiracy, life imprisonment for robbery, and three years for stealing.

According to Olaleye’s post on LinkedIn, he and his co-defendant, Morakinyo Sunday, stole chickens and committed other crimes.

In a quick and emphatic move, Adeleke, Osun state governor, made a move to pardon Olowookere after intervening in the case, which went viral on social media.

However, questioning the rationale behind the court's decision, Hassan, a seasoned lawyer and political analyst, labelled the ruling as "repugnant to equity, a good conscience, and natural justice."

Speaking with Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 18, Hassan outlined critical flaws in the judicial process, raising questions about the prosecution's intent and fairness.

Hassan: How legal framework was misapplied

According to Hassan, the sentencing relied on unverified claims, questionable police investigations, and a potential lack of evidence linking the accused to the crime.

"For every crime, there must be a corresponding punishment, but it is crucial to establish causation and intent.

"Was there actual use of firearms? Was there any evidence of violence? These questions were not adequately addressed," he stated.

He further alleged that police misconduct, including an unverified claim of a ₦30,000 bribe demand from the divisional police officer (DPO), may have influenced the outcome.

"This case reflects systemic issues in how police and prosecutors handle criminal charges," Hassan added.

Legal expert calls for judicial review

Hassan urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Osun State authorities to review the case, arguing that the sentence did not align with the evidence or the gravity of the offence.

"This judgment should be overturned. The accused has already suffered enough, and there must be compensation for the years lost to wrongful incarceration," he said.

Highlighting broader concerns, Hassan called for reforms in police practices and judicial oversight.

"Police often manipulate charges to punish suspects for personal reasons, and judges sometimes fail to conduct thorough fact-finding," he said.

Hassan advocated for a more humane and evidence-based approach to criminal justice.

Another lawyer defends death penalty

Contrary to Hassan's stance, Ridwan Oke, a Lagos-based lawyer, defended the death sentence handed to Olowookere.

Reacting to Governor Adeleke's move to pardon the young man, Oke posted on X:

"Except you actually want to pardon everyone who has been found guilty of armed robbery, the law is clear as to the punishment for Armed robbery.

"The Prosecution proved their case along with every ingredient necessary to prove the offence, and the Judge was right to convict them and sentence them to death. The offence was committed using a cutlass and a Gun.

"Anyone using a cutlass and a Gun to commit robbery, whether to steal a fowl or a pencil, is capable of killing for that fowl or pencil if they found anyone in their way, and that’s exactly what would have happened to the owner of the house they robbed if that one had been overpowered."

