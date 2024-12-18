Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court in 2014 convicted and sentenced Olowookere Segun and Morakinyo Sunday to death for stealing fowl

Ten years after the sentencing, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state granted governorship pardon to the convicted thieve

The governor has also ordered a probe into the sentencing, as several facts about the situation now emerged

Justice Jide Falola of an Osun State High Court sentenced two robbers, Olowookere Segun and Morakinyo Sunday, to death for stealing fowl in 2014. The convicts are now being granted pardons by Governor Ademola Adeleke and ordering a probe into their conviction.

The convicts were found guilty of forcefully breaking into the house of a police officer, Balogun Tope, in April 2010 and carting away some of his belongings. They were charged with conspiracy, robbery, and stealing, contrary to various sections of the Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act and the Criminal Code Law of Osun State.

Argument against man sentenced to death in Osun

The prosecution team, led by the state Solicitor-General, Abiola Adewemimo, presented a strong case against the convicts, calling six witnesses and tendering several exhibits. The prosecution revealed that the convicts had confessed to stealing the complainant's fowls and had also robbed another victim, Alhaja Umani Oyewo, in her house, making off with broilers, eggs, and kegs of vegetable oil.

In his judgment, Justice Falola convicted the convicts on three counts: death for conspiracy, a life sentence for robbery, and three years imprisonment for stealing. However, Justice Falola also recommended that the governor could commute the death sentence to 10 years imprisonment, considering the convicts' ages.

This case highlights the seriousness with which the law views crimes such as robbery and conspiracy. The convicts' actions were illegal and caused harm to the victims, and the court's judgment reflects the need to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

