In the spirit of Christmas, the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has granted clemency to 53 convicts

Governor Adeleke exercised his clemency power by reducing their death sentences and approving the release of some inmates in Osun state

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor, made this known in a statement on Thursday, and shared further details

Osun state, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke has exercised the prerogative of mercy towards 53 convicts serving various convictions within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This was revealed in a statement released on Thursday, December 26, and shared on the state's official website on X.

The statement was signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor.

According to the statement, the letter of commutation dated December 24, 2024 and which has since been received and acknowledged by the relevant prison authorities read as follows:

"Now know ye therefore that, I Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the governor of Osun state of Nigeria, in exercise of the power conferred on me by paragraph (a), (c) and (d) of subsection (i) of section 212 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended), I am pleased to extend my grace and mercy unto the said inmates.

"My will and pleasure thereof, is that you commute the death, life and years of imprisonment as indicated herewith in the schedule"

Those in the schedule are as follows:

Convicts recommended for outright pardon (simple offences)

1. Olabomiji Nurudeen

2. Mustapha Isah

3. Olalekan Abdullahi

4. Ayomide Olojede

5. Akeem Raphael

6. Adeyemi Abiodun

7. Oladipupo Segun

8. Omisakin Sunday

9. Ademola Adio

10. Tunde Olapade

11. Late Chief Wole Ola Rufus Ojo

12. Omoloye Olajide Olayemi

Convicts recommended for outright release (simple offences)

1. Olubo Sunday

2. Isah Umar Biodun

3. Fawas Kareem

4. Omirin Temitayo

5. Olarenwaju Ayomide

6. Dare Sunday

7. Oladapo Tunde

8. Ganiyu Saheed

9. Adewumi Sodiq

10. Adebayo Adeoye Kehinde

11. Lasis Kazeem

12. Dauda Ojo (59 Years)

13. Ismaila Raji

14. Oseni Micheal

15. Ajayi Korede

16. Abiona Nurudeen

17. Oshi Samuel

18. Sheu Yusuf Olatunji

19. Ojo Aanu

20. Mustapha Kehinde

21. Lasis Abeeb

22. Alexandra Iorlaha

23. Ojo Taiwo

24. Azeez Mujeeb

25. Akinyemi David

26. Adeosun Adekunle

27. Olaobaju Samuel

28. Adura Adefemi

29. Paul Basil

30. Kunle David

Convict recommended for outright pardon for good conduct (capital offences) - 4 (four)

1. Sunday Morakinyo

2. Segun Olowookere

3. Tunde Olapade

4. Demola Odeyemi

Convict recommended for outright release on health ground, (capital offences) -

1. Oluwafemi Fagbemi 2. Bewaji Sunday

3. Amehin George

4. Ayomide Arulogun

5. Taiwo Oluwatobi Stephen

6. Abubakar Abdulazeez

Convict recommended to be commuted from death to 15 years imprisonment having spent at least 10 years in custody

1.Ojekunle Timothy

Theft case: Adeleke urged to pardon convict left behind

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, urged Governor Adeleke to pardon Morakinyo Sunday, who remains on death row for robbery.

Morakinyo was convicted alongside Segun Olowokere in 2014 for armed robbery involving fowls and eggs, but only Olowokere has been pardoned.

Falana argues that denying Morakinyo clemency violates Nigeria's constitution, which prohibits discriminatory treatment of citizens.

