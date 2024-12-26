Full list: Gov Adeleke Pardons Prisoners Sentenced to Death in Osun to Mark Christmas Celebration
- In the spirit of Christmas, the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has granted clemency to 53 convicts
- Governor Adeleke exercised his clemency power by reducing their death sentences and approving the release of some inmates in Osun state
- Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor, made this known in a statement on Thursday, and shared further details
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Osun state, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke has exercised the prerogative of mercy towards 53 convicts serving various convictions within the Nigerian Correctional Service.
This was revealed in a statement released on Thursday, December 26, and shared on the state's official website on X.
The statement was signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor.
According to the statement, the letter of commutation dated December 24, 2024 and which has since been received and acknowledged by the relevant prison authorities read as follows:
"Now know ye therefore that, I Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the governor of Osun state of Nigeria, in exercise of the power conferred on me by paragraph (a), (c) and (d) of subsection (i) of section 212 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended), I am pleased to extend my grace and mercy unto the said inmates.
"My will and pleasure thereof, is that you commute the death, life and years of imprisonment as indicated herewith in the schedule"
Those in the schedule are as follows:
Convicts recommended for outright pardon (simple offences)
1. Olabomiji Nurudeen
2. Mustapha Isah
3. Olalekan Abdullahi
4. Ayomide Olojede
5. Akeem Raphael
6. Adeyemi Abiodun
7. Oladipupo Segun
8. Omisakin Sunday
9. Ademola Adio
10. Tunde Olapade
11. Late Chief Wole Ola Rufus Ojo
12. Omoloye Olajide Olayemi
Convicts recommended for outright release (simple offences)
1. Olubo Sunday
2. Isah Umar Biodun
3. Fawas Kareem
4. Omirin Temitayo
5. Olarenwaju Ayomide
6. Dare Sunday
7. Oladapo Tunde
8. Ganiyu Saheed
9. Adewumi Sodiq
10. Adebayo Adeoye Kehinde
11. Lasis Kazeem
12. Dauda Ojo (59 Years)
13. Ismaila Raji
14. Oseni Micheal
15. Ajayi Korede
16. Abiona Nurudeen
17. Oshi Samuel
18. Sheu Yusuf Olatunji
19. Ojo Aanu
20. Mustapha Kehinde
21. Lasis Abeeb
22. Alexandra Iorlaha
23. Ojo Taiwo
24. Azeez Mujeeb
25. Akinyemi David
26. Adeosun Adekunle
27. Olaobaju Samuel
28. Adura Adefemi
29. Paul Basil
30. Kunle David
Convict recommended for outright pardon for good conduct (capital offences) - 4 (four)
1. Sunday Morakinyo
2. Segun Olowookere
3. Tunde Olapade
4. Demola Odeyemi
Convict recommended for outright release on health ground, (capital offences) -
1. Oluwafemi Fagbemi 2. Bewaji Sunday
3. Amehin George
4. Ayomide Arulogun
5. Taiwo Oluwatobi Stephen
6. Abubakar Abdulazeez
Convict recommended to be commuted from death to 15 years imprisonment having spent at least 10 years in custody
1.Ojekunle Timothy
Read more about Osun state here:
- Man sentenced to death for stealing fowl: Court finally breaks silence
- 'How Olowookere was sentenced to death' - parents
Theft case: Adeleke urged to pardon convict left behind
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, urged Governor Adeleke to pardon Morakinyo Sunday, who remains on death row for robbery.
Morakinyo was convicted alongside Segun Olowokere in 2014 for armed robbery involving fowls and eggs, but only Olowokere has been pardoned.
Falana argues that denying Morakinyo clemency violates Nigeria's constitution, which prohibits discriminatory treatment of citizens.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.