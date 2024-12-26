The Osun State High Court has clarified the report that one young man Olowookere Segun was sentenced to death for stealing a fowl

According to the court, the report is mischievous and misleading, stating that Segun was actually convicted of armed robbery

The court noted that the robbery was just one of the many crimes that Segun was convicted for and that he confessed to the crime

The Osun State High Court has set the record straight regarding the viral reports of a young man, Olowookere Segun, being sentenced to death for stealing a fowl.

The court clarified that these reports were "mischievous and misleading" and that Segun was actually convicted of armed robbery, not just stealing a fowl.

Why Osun court sentenced man to death

According to the court, Segun and his accomplice, Morakinyo Sunday, were arrested in April 2010 for a series of armed robberies, including one at a poultry farm in Oyan town, Osun State. Weapons were recovered from the suspects, and they confessed to their crimes. After a full trial, they were found guilty and convicted of armed robbery.

Leadership reported that the court emphasized that the trial judge followed the law in delivering the mandatory death sentence for armed robbery while also recommending the convicts for clemency. The court also corrected the claim that Segun was 17 years old at the time of his arrest, stating that he was actually 19 years old.

It's worth noting that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to initiate processes to grant Segun a pardon. However, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Mutalubi Adebayo, has cautioned Adeleke on the matter, warning against actions that could endanger judges and expose them to threats from criminal.

How Osun court sentenced man to death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Jide Falola of the Osun State High Court 2014 convicted and sentenced Olowookere Segun and Morakinyo Sunday to death for stealing fowl.

Ten years after the sentencing, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state granted a governorship pardon to the convicted thieve.

The governor has also ordered a probe into the sentencing, as several facts about the situation now emerged.

