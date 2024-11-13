The newly sworn-in Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, has sacked Godwin Obaseki's political appointees with immediate effect

Benin City, Edo state - The newly sworn-in Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, sacked all political appointees of the immediate governor, Godwin Obaseki, and dissolved executives of all boards in the state.

Okpebholo also relieved permanent secretaries appointed from outside the state’s public service.

According to Channels Television, the Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 13.

The governor ordered all affected appointees to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior public officer in their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Itua urged the general public to take note of the fresh directives from the governor of the state.

“Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the dissolution of Executives of all Boards, Agencies, and Parastatals in Edo State Public Service with immediate effect.

“In addition, all Permanent Secretaries appointed from outside the State Public/Civil Service and all Political Appointees are hereby relieved of their appointments."

Legit.ng recalls that Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa were sworn in on Tuesday, November 12 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City following their victory in the September 2024 elections.

Okpebholo thanked Edo residents for their support and promised a prosperous and united state during his tenure.

Okpebholo announces first appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okpebholo appointed Fred Itua as Chief Press Secretary, with the appointment taking effect on November 12, 2024.

Okpebholo’s choice of Itua, a seasoned journalist, emphasizes a commitment to transparent communication within his administration.

Itua’s experience as Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper positions him as a valuable asset for the governor-elect’s communication team.

