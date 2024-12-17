The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted 27 senior officers, including 11 Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) and 16 Deputy Commissioners to Commissioners

The promotion process included both written and oral examinations, with PSC Chairman Hashimu Argungu highlighting the importance of continuous improvement

DIG Taiwo Lakanu emphasized that the PSC would ensure timely promotions based on merit

In a significant move, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 27 senior police officers, including 11 Commissioners of Police (CP) to Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) and 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

This promotion was confirmed on Monday, December 16, 2024, with the newly elevated officers undergoing written and oral examinations as part of the process.

Key promotions and new ranks

Among those promoted to AIGs are prominent officers such as Umar Shehu Nadada, the Commissioner of Police for Nasarawa State, and Mustapha Mohammed Bala, the Commissioner for Rivers State.

Other promoted officers include Abayomi Peter Oladipo from Ondo State, Ibrahim Abdullahi from Kaduna State, and Taiwo Olatunde Adeleke, the Commissioner of Police, SWAT, FCID, Abuja, Channels Television reported.

In total, 16 DCPs were elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police, with officers from various divisions and states, including Emmanual Ighodalo from Lokoja and Bose Funmi Akinyemi from Lagos, now taking on their new roles.

PSC Chairman, Hashimu Argungu, emphasized that both written and oral exams would now be a required part of the promotion process for all ranks in the Nigeria Police Force, Leadership reported.

He stressed the importance of continuous improvement, urging officers to embrace global best practices, including advancing their technological proficiency.

DIG Taiwo Lakanu, who oversaw the oral examinations, advised the newly promoted officers to focus on their new responsibilities and give their best to the service.

He also affirmed that the PSC would continue to ensure that promotions are based on merit and occur in a timely manner.

"The Commission will continue to ensure that promotions are based on merit and that officers are adequately prepared for their new roles," Lakanu said.

