The Supreme Court has thrown out a suit filed by Chief Ambrose Owuru, a former presidential candidate, seeking to void the election of President Bola Tinubu

The court, on Monday, dismissed the case and imposed a N5 million fine on the plaintiff for wasting the court's time with such a suit and frivolous allegations

Chief Ambrose Owuru, who contested the 2019 presidential election under the Hope Democratic Party, filed the lawsuit directly at the Supreme Court in an attempt to disqualify President Tinubu



The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed a suit seeking to sack President Bola Tinubu from office.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-member panel of justices, awarded a fine of N5 million against the plaintiff, Chief Ambrose Owuru, who was the presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), in the 2019 general election.

The panel, which was led by Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, warned the Registry of the Supreme Court not to accept any frivolous originating summons from the plaintiff again.

In the legal action he filed directly at the apex court, Owuru, who contested the 2019 presidential election under the Hope Democratic Party, alleged that Tinubu is an active agent of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a position he argued makes him unfit to occupy the presidential seat.

He also and his previous drug-related legal issues in the USA disqualified him from holding the office of President.

He also and his previous drug-related legal issues in the USA disqualified him from holding the office of President.

In the legal action he filed directly at the apex court, Owuru, among other claims, alleged that President Tinubu is an active agent of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States of America (USA), a position he argued makes him unfit to occupy the presidential seat.

The plaintiff equally urged the apex court to disqualify Tinubu on the account that he had earlier forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the government of the USA in a drug-related case.

He specifically prayed the Supreme Court to invoke section 157 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and oust Tinubu from office for being under the control of foreign authorities.

Following the dismissal of his case and the conduct of the presidential election on February 25, Owuru approached the appellate court to stop the swearing-in of the then President-elect, Tinubu, a prayer the court refused.

