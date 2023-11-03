The PDP in Akwa Ibom has dragged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to court for appointing a member of his party, the APC, as a Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The suit was filed at the the federal high court, Abuja, by the chairman and secretary of the state PDP, Aniekan Akpan, and Harrison Ekpo, respectively

Nigeria's main opposition party is challenging the president's choice of Etekamba Umoren as the REC for Akwa Ibom state

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Aniekan Akpan, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, and the Secretary, Harrison Ekpo, have sued President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio was also sued, according to a report by Vanguard.

REC appointment: PDP chieftains sue Tinubu

Both All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were sued over the controversial appointment of Etekamba Umoren, as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the south-south state, Business Day newspaper also noted.

In their originating summon, the plaintiffs are asking the court to, among others, declare that Umoren is not qualified to be appointed as REC, considering he is a member of the APC.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/146/2023 filed before the federal high court, Abuja, the complainants listed their demands to include:

“A declaration that the 1st defendant (Tinubu) cannot present the 3rd defendant (Umoren) to the 2nd defendant (Senate) for confirmation as REC for Akwa Ibom.

“A declaration that the appointment of the 3rd defendant as REC is unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void ab initio and of no effect whatsoever."

