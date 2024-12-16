Hope Democratic Party (HDP) presidential candidate in 2019, Ambrose Owuru, has been slammed a N5 million fine

The Supreme Court has ordered Owuru to pay N5 million to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for harassing him with frivolous and vexatious suits

Owuru prayed the court to invoke section 157 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and oust Tinubu from office for being under the control of foreign authorities

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has ordered Hope Democratic Party (HDP) presidential candidate in 2019, Ambrose Owuru, to pay the sum of N5 million to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The apex court accused Owuru of harassing President Tinubu with frivolous and vexatious suits.

As reported by Channels, Justice Uwani Musa Aba-Aji issued the order against Owuru while dismissing his fresh suit.

The former presidential candidate had prayed on the court to remove Tinubu as Nigeria’s President.

The apex court also ordered its Registry not to accept any frivolous suit-originating summons from Owuru again.

He contested against former President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Owuru was asked why he came before the court again, having had his suits dismissed three times.

Legit.ng recalls that the Supreme Court threw out Owuru's suit seeking to void the election of President Tinubu and oust him.

Owuru alleged that Tinubu was an active agent of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a position he argued makes him unfit to occupy the presidential seat. He specifically prayed the court to invoke section 157 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and oust Tinubu from office for being under the control of foreign authorities.

The former presidential candidate also urged the apex court to disqualify Tinubu on the grounds that he had earlier forfeited $460,000 to the US government in a drug-related case.

PDP chieftain sues Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aniekan Akpan, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state, and the Secretary, Harrison Ekpo, sued President Tinubu.

The duo also sued the senate president, Godswill Akpabio.

Both All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were sued over the controversial appointment of Etekamba Umoren, as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the south-south state.

