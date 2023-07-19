The PDP has made a woeful prediction regarding the fate of President Bola Tinubu at the election petition tribunal

Ahead of the judgment of the tribunal, the PDP has said that Nigerians will take to the streets to jubilate if the court nullifies the February 25 presidential election victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Pedro Obaseki, the director of strategy and research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made this statement on Wednesday, July 19, in Abuja

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed what will happen if the February 25, 2023 election victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is nullified by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

What Nigerians will do if court sacks Tinubu, PDP reveals

The PDP noted that Nigerians will take to the streets in jubilation if the courts nullify the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 election.

PDP says Nigerians will be happy if the court sacks Tinubu as president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that Pedro Obaseki, director of strategy and research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made this assertion in Abuja on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tinubu's victory: PDP expresses confidence in judiciary ahead of tribubal's final verdict

Obaseki, who addressed the press ahead of the judgement by the tribunal, also expressed confidence that the PDP believed in the ability of the judiciary to deliver a fair judgement that will be acceptable to the parties concerned, The Guardian reported.

He also said because of the mounting evidence in their possession, the Tribunal judges will summon the courage to address issues raised, adding that the image of the country is at stake a development he said the judges will not take lightly.

Tribunal: INEC berates Peter Obi's petition, says LP candidate yet to prove he scored highest vote

In another development, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter of failing to prove that he scored the highest vote in the 2023 presidential polls in February despite finishing in third place behind former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, respectively.

This argument was raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the presidential elections tribunal.

Obi, who is at loggerheads with INEC and President Tinubu at the tribunal, has tendered several petitions to declare him the presidential poll winner.

President Tinubu bows to pressure gives fresh directives on N8,000 palliative

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the N8000 palliative that was earlier said would be transferred to 12 million households to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal be reviewed.

Dele Alake, the spokesperson to the president, added that Bola Tinubu also said the total package of the palliatives should be unveiled to Nigerians.

While vowing always to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, the president ordered that fertilisers and grains be released to 50 million farmers and household

Source: Legit.ng