One of Nigeria's foremost nonprofit organisations, SERAP, has criticised the recent increase in fuel prices to over N1,000 per litre

SERAP asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately review major economic policies in the country amid hardship

The NGO wants a top Nigerian court “to compel President Tinubu to direct the NNPCL to reverse the unjust, illegal, unconstitutional and unreasonable increase in the price of petrol from N845 per litre to N600 per litre"

FCT, Abuja - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) disclosed on Sunday, September 15, that it has filed a lawsuit at the federal high court, Abuja, against President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that SERAP dragged President Tinubu to court over his alleged failure to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to reverse "the apparently unlawful increase in the pump price of petrol."

SERAP sues Tinubu over alleged failure to reverse the "unlawful" petrol price hike and probe the NNPCL. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The group also fumed at President Tinubu's inability to probe the allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the NNPCL.

In the suit, SERAP is asking the court “to compel President Tinubu to direct the NNPCL to reverse the unjust, illegal, unconstitutional and unreasonable increase in the price of petrol from N845 per litre to N600 per litre.”

Furthermore, SERAP asked the court to 'compel President Tinubu to direct the minister of justice and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to probe the NNPCL's spending of the reported $300 million bailout funds collected from the federal government in August 2024, and the $6 billion debt it (NNPCL) owes suppliers despite allegedly failing to remit oil revenues to the treasury'.

Legit.ng understands that the suit was filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN).

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

