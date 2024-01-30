An appeal filed against President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court has been termed dead on arrival

This is because the appeal was dismissed by the apex court which held that it was frivolous and lacked substance

Ambrose Albert Owuru who filed the appeal also dragged Buhari, former AGF and INEC into the matter that revolves around the 2019 and the 2023 presidential election victory of the APC

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's tenure.

The apex court on Monday, January 29, dismissed the appeal filed against ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Supreme Court has thrown out the appeal against Tinubu and Buhari's tenures. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nation, the appeal filed by a former presidential candidate of the defunct Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Ambrose Albert Owuru, and his party, was struck out for lacking merit.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A five-member panel of the apex court, presided over by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous decision, held that the appeal was frivolous and dismissed it.

Justice Okoro directed the applicant’s lawyer, Habeeb Olawuyi, to withdraw the appeal and advised Olawuyi never to bring such a frivolous case before the court.

The appellate court held that the action of Owuru to resuscitate the case that died in 2019 at the Supreme Court was aimed at making the lower courts go on a collision course with the supremacy of the apex court.

The court however ordered him to pay N10m each to Buhari, Tinubu, AGF and INEC, AIT reported.

Why Owuru and the HDP dragged Buhari, INEC to court

A Federal High Court in Abuja has on Monday, January 30, 2023, dismissed the suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2019 presidential election.

According to a report by The Punch, the suit seeking Buhari’s removal was dismissed by Justice Inyang Ekwo on three grounds.

Court's earlier verdict

One of the grounds was that the suit constituted a gross abuse of court process, statute barred and was an affront to the supremacy of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The judge also held that the suit was baseless and frivolous.

Meanwhile, Owuru had instituted legal action against Buhari and the INEC.

Owuru, a British-trained constitutional lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984, asked the Federal High Court to declare him as the winner of the poll.

Among other reliefs, he had asked the court to determine the legality or otherwise of the decision by INEC in 2019 during which it postponed the election from February 16 to March 23.

Supreme Court takes action on Binani's suit seeking Adamawa gov's sack

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court on Monday, January 29, reserved judgement in the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Adamawa state governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru (Binani) against the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro adjourned the matter for final verdict after listening to the arguments of parties involved in the matter.

The main contention of Binani, through her counsel, Akin Olujimi, at the day’s proceeding, is that the controversial declaration by the resident electoral commissioner, Hudu Ari, was lawful.

Source: Legit.ng