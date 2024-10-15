Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, has mocked Sunday Igboho for submitting a petition against the federal government over his secession move

Ahmad, in his reaction to the move, said Igboho and others are unpatriotic, adding that it was a period that Nigeria was no longer a colony of the British

The former presidential aide then expressed satisfaction with the UK envoy's response to Igboho that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and that Igboho's petition was not within the UK's jurisprudence

Bashir Ahmad, the former media aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has described Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, as an unpatriotic person over his submission to the United Kingdom envoy.

The former presidential aide condemned the move of the self acclaim agitator, saying the move was wrong because Nigeria was no longer a colony of the British and expressed satisfaction with the envoy's response to the secessionist's quest.

UK speaks on Sunday Igboho's petition

Recall that Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, has made it clear that petitions related to another country's sovereign affairs are outside the UK's jurisdiction.

This statement comes after Igboho submitted a petition to the UK government on behalf of Adebanji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba Nation movement, seeking support from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the establishment of the Yoruba Nation.

Montgomery had met with Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister to discuss the matter and reassured them that the document wasn't endorsed by any official UK body or parliamentary committee. He emphasized that allowing the delivery of letters and petitions to No10 is an established practice, but the UK government doesn't intervene in another country's sovereign affairs.

What UK said about Sunday Igboho's petition

In fact, similar petitions have been rejected by the UK Parliamentary Petitions Committee and the UK government in the past. Montgomery stressed that this is a matter for Nigeria's government and legislature to decide. He also expressed commitment to maintaining open communication with Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as needed.

It's worth noting that Montgomery has been the British High Commissioner to Nigeria since May 2023. He brings extensive experience from his previous roles, including UK Executive Director at the World Bank Group and Director at the Department for International Development.

Ahmad reacts to Igboho's petition

Reacting to the development, Ahmad said:

"As if we were still under colonial rule, certain unpatriotic individuals submitted a petition to the United Kingdom government seeking separation from our great nation, Nigeria. Good to see that the UK responded that the matter is not their concern but rather the business of our own government and legislature."

