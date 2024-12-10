Vice President Shettima criticized UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch for her 2022 remarks accusing Nigerian politicians of misusing public funds

Shettima highlighted Nigeria’s importance as the largest black nation and its projected population growth by 2050, despite Badenoch's comments

Shettima stressed the importance of migrants in driving innovation and economic progress, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting their rights

State House, FCT - Vice President Kashim Shettima has criticized UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for remarks he described as disparaging toward Nigeria.

What did Kemi Badenoch say?

Nigeria's vice president Shettiam tackles Kemi over comments against Nigeria Photo credit: @KashimSM/Leon Nael

Badenoch, a UK MP of Nigerian descent, sparked controversy in 2022 when she accused Nigerian politicians of misusing public funds.

These comments resurfaced following her election as the UK Conservative Party leader in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), revealed that her office reached out to Badenoch but received no response.

Speaking at the 10th Annual Migration Dialogue at the State House in Abuja on Monday, Shettima defended Nigeria’s global significance and called for a balanced perspective on the country’s contributions.

While addressing the dialogue, Shettima acknowledged Badenoch’s achievements as a Nigerian-descended leader but expressed disappointment in her remarks.

“Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the British Labour or Conservative Party—we are proud of her, in spite of her efforts at denigrating her nation of origin,” Shettima said.

He further added,

"She is entitled to her opinions; she has even every right to remove the 'Kemi' from her name.

"One out of every three or four black men is a Nigerian, and by 2050, Nigeria will rank as the third most populous nation, supporting the United States.”

Shettima speaks on role of migrant in national devt

The Vice President also took the opportunity to highlight the crucial role migrants play in national and global development.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to protecting migrants’ rights and celebrating their contributions to Nigeria’s growth.

“Migrants are essential drivers of innovation and economic progress,” Shettima noted, emphasizing their role in shaping societies.

Shettima emphasises Tinubu's resolve to transform Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shettima reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Nigeria despite the challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking at a one-day retreat in Abuja for presidential aides and heads of units in his office, Shettima highlighted the administration’s progress in stabilising the economy and fostering growth.

