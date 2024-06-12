Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

President Bola Tinubu has reflected on Nigeria's struggles to emerge from military rule and become the most populous democracy in Africa. The president's reflection came as Nigeria celebrated 25 years of uninterrupted democracy.

In a televised address to the country on Wednesday, June 12, Tinubu urged Nigerian leaders to be committed to inclusivity, accountability, and transparency. He added that such would guarantee a flourishing democracy that could be endured for the unborn generations.

When did Nigeria return to democracy?

In 1999, Nigeria returned to democratic dispensation, with former President Olusegun Obasanjo elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At the same time, Tinubu was elected as the governor of Lagos state by the leading opposition party, the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Tinubu has played the opposition role in the country's democracy since 1999 from AD to Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the two parties he spearheaded their formation hereafter.

In 2015, Tinubu's ACN formed an alliance with several other political parties to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) to defeat the PDP, which had ruled the country for 16 years.

President Tinubu is currently on the journey to completing 12 years of APC leadership in the country, and his tenure will be completed on May 29, 2027.

Below are the seven key highlights from the speech:

Celebration of Democratic Milestones

Nigeria is celebrating 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, marking a significant milestone since the end of military rule in 1999.

President Tinubu highlighted the significance of this milestone in his address.

Tribute to Democratic Heroes

The president honoured the sacrifices of key figures in Nigeria's democratic struggle, including Chief MKO Abiola, who won the annulled 1993 election, and many others who fought for democratic freedoms, both those who lost their lives and those who endured hardships in exile.

Importance of Democracy Beyond Elections

The president said democracy is more than holding periodic elections; it is a way of life that encompasses broader values and principles.

Transparent, open, and fair elections are crucial, but true democracy involves respecting diverse perspectives and resolving differences through dialogue rather than force.

Commitment to Economic Reforms

President Tinubu acknowledged Nigeria's economic challenges and emphasized the need for reforms to strengthen the country's foundation for future growth.

He highlighted efforts to negotiate a new national minimum wage and stressed the importance of economic democracy alongside political democracy.

Pledge to Uphold Democratic Values

The president vowed to protect Nigerian citizens' rights, freedoms, and liberties and committed to working towards a Nigeria without oppression.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation, reasoned discussion, and principled compromise in governance.

Introduction of a New National Minimum Wage

President Tinubu announced negotiations with organized labour to establish a new national minimum wage. An executive bill to enshrine this agreement into law is soon to be sent to the National Assembly.

He said this demonstrates a commitment to addressing workers' welfare through dialogue and cooperation rather than conflict.

Handling of Labour Strike

The president highlighted his government's approach to the recent labour strike, emphasizing cooperation over conflict.

During the call for the national strike, he said his government chose to negotiate in good faith with labour leaders rather than oppress or threaten workers, demonstrating a commitment to democratic principles and reasoned discussion.

See the full text of his speech here:

Tinubu speaks on new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu had disclosed the completion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organized labour and the private sector.

In his address on Democracy Day, the president said an executive bill to enshrine the new minimum wage in Nigerian law would soon be sent to the National Assembly.

However, Tinubu did not mention what was agreed upon, but the minimum wage could be pegged at N62,000, which was earlier tabled before him by the Tripartite committee.

