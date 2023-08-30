BREAKING: Army Takes Over Power in Gabon After Election, Gives Reason
The military has again staged a coup in another African country, Gabon, as army officers appeared on national television and announced the takeover from the democratic government.
According to The BBC, the coup leader annulled the outcome of Saturday's election, where the incumbent President, Ali Bongo, was declared re-elected and winner of the poll.
According to the electoral commission, Bongo won under two-thirds of the total votes cast, but the opposition has argued that the poll was fraudulent.
The development would end the 53-year hold on power by the family of Bongo in Gabon.
